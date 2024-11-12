Cher Reveals Warren Beatty's 'Pedophile Kiss': How Singer Was Smooched by Hollywood Icon Aged Only 15 — Before All-Night Swimsuit Pool Party

Revealing in her new book Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the singer, 78, admitted she went on to have two dates with Beatty – who was nine years her senior – after their embrace at his "beautiful house".

He invited her over to make up for nearly driving into her car on Sunset Boulevard.

She wrote: "Pulling into the parking lot of the famous Schwab's Pharmacy, I jumped out and yelled, 'What the f---'s the matter with you? You almost hit me.'

"The man was wearing big, black-framed sunglasses, but I could still tell that he was unbelievably handsome, with one of the sexiest smiles I'd ever seen. When he took off his glasses, I realized that it was Warren Beatty."