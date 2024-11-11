Inside Cher’s Agonizing Break-Up With Sonny: Diva, 78, Reveals How Kiss From Young Guitarist Ended It — and Tells How Split Nearly Drove Her to Suicide

"I found myself in a group in a booth with Bill, a tall 21-year-old with a Texas drawl, sitting next to me and putting his hand on my knee. To this day, I don't know how he was so bold," she penned in the passage obtained by Daily Mail. "Later, I joined Bill in the hotel lobby when he went to buy some cigarettes. There we ran straight into David Brenner, the stand-up comedian who opened our act. He almost passed out at the sight of me on my own in public with Bill. Me with a guy by myself? He might as well have seen Frankenstein with Dumbo."

After being seen by a close friend of her husband's, things between Cher and her new flame took a steamy turn. "Bill and I went outside to a big brick wall behind the hotel, leaning against it quietly side by side until he suddenly blurted, 'We all wonder how you can live this way.' Then he pulled me toward him and kissed me," she recalled.

"It felt like my head almost exploded off my shoulders. Bill was a great kisser, but more than that, Sonny didn't like to kiss. This kiss was what I'd imagined in sixth grade when I knew that kissing was in my future," the singer added.