Cher Relives Wild Night She Took John Lennon to Playboy Mansion — Before He Stripped Naked in Front of Her at Hugh Hefner’s Kinky 'Secret Grotto'

the veteran singer, 78, fulfilled the Beatle's "dying wish" of taking him to Hugh Hefner's mansion.

Cher took John Lennon on a raunchy date to the Playboy Mansion - before he stripped stark naked in front of her.

She took him and singer pal Harry Nilsson to one of Hefner's Sunday movie night, which were far less debauched than his notorious parties, but quickly discovered the pair were more intoxicated than she thought.

Cher explains in her new memoir: "Giggling and falling over each other, John and Harry followed me out into the grounds.

"Sitting them down inside the infamous Grotto - it was like a huge cave that one end of the swimming pool went into - I went to find a drink and when I came back they were standing in the middle of the Grotto naked but still in the water, thank God.

"This is not pretty what I'm seeing," I said when they started to emerge from the pool. 'Guys, please do not come out.'"