Cher Relives Wild Night She Took John Lennon to Playboy Mansion — Before He Stripped Naked in Front of Her at Hugh Hefner’s Kinky 'Secret Grotto'
Cher took John Lennon on a raunchy date to the Playboy Mansion - before he stripped stark naked in front of her.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 78, fulfilled the Beatle's "dying wish" of taking him to Hugh Hefner's mansion.
She took him and singer pal Harry Nilsson to one of Hefner's Sunday movie night, which were far less debauched than his notorious parties, but quickly discovered the pair were more intoxicated than she thought.
Cher explains in her new memoir: "Giggling and falling over each other, John and Harry followed me out into the grounds.
"Sitting them down inside the infamous Grotto - it was like a huge cave that one end of the swimming pool went into - I went to find a drink and when I came back they were standing in the middle of the Grotto naked but still in the water, thank God.
"This is not pretty what I'm seeing," I said when they started to emerge from the pool. 'Guys, please do not come out.'"
The night out took place in 1974 and Cher says the party included 50 guests.
She continued: "I was trying not to laugh, but it was impossible not to as they threatened to wander around the mansion naked.
"It took me ages to get them back in their clothes. It was like herding drunks."
Cher admits she was a regular visitor to the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.
She even took her young daughter.
The singer adds: "I had often been to the Playboy Mansion and my daughter Chastity, then five, had known and loved Hef her whole life.
"When she was born he had given her a life-sized lion which stood in a corner of her bedroom in what we called 'the big house - the Bel-Air mansion which Sonny and I had bought from Tony Curtis."
