Ben Affleck's Cancellation Fear: Actor Lays Bare Terror He's 'One Errant Remark Away' From Being Dumped by Hollywood — As J Lo Flashes Flesh at 'Wicked' Premiere

Affleck, who split from wife Jennifer Lopez - who dazzled at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday - earlier this year, told Deadline: "We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business.

"Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us.

"This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don't know when this might go away.

"I'm one errant remark away from being cancelled, or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again, and I've got a family and so forth."