Ben Affleck's Cancellation Fear: Actor Lays Bare Terror He's 'One Errant Remark Away' From Being Dumped by Hollywood — As J Lo Flashes Flesh at 'Wicked' Premiere
Ben Affleck lives in fear of being cancelled and believes "one errant remark" could destroy his career.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 52, feels his life in Hollywood is never certain because he's always at risk of losing everything.
Affleck, who split from wife Jennifer Lopez - who dazzled at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday - earlier this year, told Deadline: "We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business.
"Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us.
"This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don't know when this might go away.
"I'm one errant remark away from being cancelled, or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again, and I've got a family and so forth."
Affleck and close friend Matt Damon are setting up their Artists Equity production company which allows artists to invest in the projects they are making so the profits can be split in a more fair way.
The actor admits he wants to end the days of A-list stars making huge money even if the studio makes a loss on their movie and he offered his flop 2003 movie Gigli as an example.
He explains: "I've been in movies like Gigli, that's a famous example. I got a big cash payday for that. Well, it doesn't feel right in retrospect because they (the studio) lost money.
"It wasn't the biggest money-losing movie in history even though it was the most famous bomb in history, perhaps. Nonetheless, that doesn't sit right with me.
"But it also doesn't sit right with people when they go, wait a minute, we all sacrificed to be committed to this. And then the old story about the $10 million movie that's made $200 million and nobody's seen a nickel."
Meanwhile, Affleck's ex-wife Lopez showed him what he's missing at the world premiere of new movie Wicked, showing off her abs in a revealing dress.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Lopez admitted scrapping her tour in the wake of her split from Affleck was the "best thing" she’s ever done.
The superstar singer, 55, made the revelation while appearing on a UK chat show.
Lopez, who announced her split from husband Affleck in August after two years of marriage, cancelled her This Is Me... Live concerts in May, telling fans at the time she was "heartsick and devastated" to "let them down", before later confirming in divorce proceedings the couple had split the previous month.
A statement at the time read that Jennifer was retreating from the spotlight "to be with her children" and speaking on Friday's Graham Norton show she said: "I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done."
Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued: "It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans."
