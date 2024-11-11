Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, 77, Admits He's Dumped Drink and Drugs For 'Obsession' With Ancient Artist: 'I'm Happier Than Ever'

Ronnie Wood has become 'obsessed' with the works of Caravaggio.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran musician, who is sober after beating his drink and drugs demons, says 16th century artist Caravaggio has become his new "obsession".

The 77-year-old said: "My most recent inspiration and obsession is Caravaggio."

The Italian artist's sexuality put him in the spotlight in his heyday. with experts later dubbing him a "gay icon" for his paintings of naked male models, who were often street boys or prostitutes.

Wood, a talented artist himself, is showcasing his own paintings at a special exhibit in London this week and admits six of the 27 works are inspired by Caravaggio.