Inside Quincy Jones' VERY Private Funeral Attended by His 7 Children After Grief-Stricken Actress Daughter Rashida Hails Him as a 'Giant'
Quincy Jones has been laid to rest in an incredibly private funeral.
RadarOnline.com can reveal all of the legendary producer's adult children were on hand to say goodbye to their father following his death at the age of 91.
The family shared the funeral, which took place in Los Angeles, was an “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members”.
While the family did not reveal specific details of what went down, they told the Associated Press they are “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world".
They added: "Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date."
Jones shared his seven kids: Jolie, 71; Rachel, 61; Martina, 58; Quincy III, 56; Kidada, 50; Rashida, 48; and Kenya, 31, with five different women.
Following the death of her father, Rashida took to Instagram to deliver a touching tribute, calling him a "giant".
Alongside a photo of her father holding her as a baby, the actress wrote: "My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him.
"Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me."
Rashida continued: "He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius... He was love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy."
The Parks and Recreation star concluded: "I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."
The iconic music mogul died on November 3, 2024.
His publicist, Arnold Robinson, announced at the time: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.
"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."
Other notable names paid tribute to Jones, including rapper LL Cool J, who stated he was "a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example".
The hitmaker added: "You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally."
The 28-Grammy award winner was known for his collaborations with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Donna Summer, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and other legendary names.
However, when not working on music, Jones was also open about his wild behavior which included drug-taking and getting hooked on heroin when he was just 15 years-old. He also touched on his love life.
In 2018, he admitted: "I got 22 girlfriends... Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm - she's coming in next week.
"Brazil - Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, and Rio. Shanghai - got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew."
