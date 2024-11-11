Inside Quincy Jones' VERY Private Funeral Attended by His 7 Children After Grief-Stricken Actress Daughter Rashida Hails Him as a 'Giant'

The family shared the funeral, which took place in Los Angeles, was an “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members”.

While the family did not reveal specific details of what went down, they told the Associated Press they are “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world".

They added: "Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date."