Founding Member of Huge 80s Band Dies Aged 66 Following Parkinson’s Fight — And Days After He Married Long-Time Love

Days before his death on November 3, Leek married his longtime girlfriend Deborah Smith Lawrence on October 30.

RadarOnline.com can reveal keyboardist Andy Leek passed away aged 66 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Lawrence announced Leek's death in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

She wrote: "The poet Mary Oliver wrote 'Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable'. And the unimaginable has happened.

"My beautiful Andy left us on Sunday November 3."

His partner revealed the singer-songwriter died in hospice, adding: "Mercifully he was held safe at Goscote Hospice, which is the most peaceful place I have known in my entire life."