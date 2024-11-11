WATCH: Rita Ora Breaks Down in Tears as She Pays Moving Tribute to Late One Direction Star Liam Payne at MTV Europe Music Awards
Rita Ora fought back tears as she delivered an emotional tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV EMAs in Manchester this weekend.
The singer, who teamed up with Payne on their hit track For You, described him as one of the "kindest people" she ever knew with the "biggest heart" just weeks after his unexpected passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ora hosted the Sunday night event, where her tribute to the late One Direction singer closed out the otherwise upbeat ceremony.
She told the audience at the end: "I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us. We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of you at home and everybody in here tonight."
She continued: "Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. And, you know, there were so many ways that we were talking about honoring him, and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough.
"He had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.
"He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So let's just take a moment to remember our friend."
Overcome with emotion, she then struggled to hold back tears before introducing a brief video montage of Payne that was set to One Direction’s hit song, Night Changes.
Photos of the late star flashed across a screen along with a tribute that read: "MTV remembers Liam Payne 1993 – 2024."
Watch the video below:
Just days after Payne's death on October 16, a video of Ora went viral shortly after as she struggled to get through her performance in Japan.
She broke down onstage while performing For You, saying, "I can’t even sing this right now", as a photo of her and Payne was shown on a screen behind her.
Ora even asked the audience to help her finish the song as she was visibly struggling to get out the words.
Payne, who rose to fame with the British boy band as a young teen, passed away last month at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
While toxicology reports found a deadly mix of drugs in his system, including "pink cocaine", authorities have since ruled out his death as suicide.
Last week, three individuals were charged in connection with his death: one of Payne's friends, a hotel staff member, and an alleged drug dealer.
The update came just two days after Argentinian police raided the homes of three people amid Payne's death investigation.
The hotel worker and suspected drug dealer were charged with providing Payne with narcotics, while the friend was charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death".
The friend, Rogelio 'Roger' Nores — who was believed to be Payne's manager — was charged with abandonment for allegedly failing to notify the singer's family about his drug relapse, as reported by La Nacion.
Police allegedly attempted to contact the Argentine businessman after the singer's death — using a cell number provided by hotel managers — but he did not answer.
The close friend has since denied leaving Payne before his tragic death plunge, saying: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.
"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17th as a witness."
He added: "I’m really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I’m missing my friend every day."
Payne's funeral is set to be a "huge affair" taking place in a cathedral "close to his heart", while the exact date of when it will take place is still unknown.
