WATCH: Rita Ora Breaks Down in Tears as She Pays Moving Tribute to Late One Direction Star Liam Payne at MTV Europe Music Awards

The singer, who teamed up with Payne on their hit track For You, described him as one of the "kindest people" she ever knew with the "biggest heart" just weeks after his unexpected passing , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rita Ora fought back tears as she delivered an emotional tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV EMAs in Manchester this weekend.

Ora hosted this year's MTV EMAs and ended the night with a tearful tribute to Payne weeks after his death.

She told the audience at the end: "I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us. We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of you at home and everybody in here tonight."

Ora hosted the Sunday night event, where her tribute to the late One Direction singer closed out the otherwise upbeat ceremony.

Photos of Payne flashed across a screen during the awards show as One Direction's track played in the background.

She continued: "Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. And, you know, there were so many ways that we were talking about honoring him, and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough.

"He had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

"He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So let's just take a moment to remember our friend."