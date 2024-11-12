Melania Trump 'Has Snubbed Offer to Visit Jill Biden at White House' after Husband Joe 'Authorized FBI to Go Through Her Underwear Drawer'

President-elect Trump, 78, will sit with President Joe Biden, 81, in the Oval Office on Wednesday for a traditional post election meeting.

Typically, the first lady hosts their replacement for tea in the White House.

Melania took up Michelle Obama's offer when following Trump’s 2016 election win, who gave her a tour around the premises.

But after Trump lost his reelection bid in 2020, he reportedly failed to invite the Bidens to the White House before the Democrat officially assumed the office, breaking the decades-long tradition.