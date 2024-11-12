Melania Trump 'Has Snubbed Offer to Visit Jill Biden at White House' after Husband Joe 'Authorized FBI to Go Through Her Underwear Drawer'
Melania Trump snubbed an offer from Jill Biden to visit her at the White House after husband Joe authorized the FBI to go through her underwear drawer, it's been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump's wife has no intention of making the trip, planned for Wednesday this week, citing the Biden administration's past raid on their Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
A source told New York Post: "She ain't going.
"Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer.
"The Bidens are disgusting."
The source added: "Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet."
President-elect Trump, 78, will sit with President Joe Biden, 81, in the Oval Office on Wednesday for a traditional post election meeting.
Typically, the first lady hosts their replacement for tea in the White House.
Melania took up Michelle Obama's offer when following Trump’s 2016 election win, who gave her a tour around the premises.
But after Trump lost his reelection bid in 2020, he reportedly failed to invite the Bidens to the White House before the Democrat officially assumed the office, breaking the decades-long tradition.
The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022 in their probe of the 45th president's withholding of classified White House documents.
Melania, 54, has previously voiced her displeasure over the raid at their Palm Beach, Florida mansion.
Speaking on Fox and Friends in September, she said: "Yeah, it made me angry," before calling it "an invasion of privacy".
FBI agents scoured Melania's wardrobe, combed through her husband's office and even reportedly searched one of her son Barron's rooms.
Melania added: "I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see.
“And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff.”
Trump's confidential documents case was dismissed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon in July.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday Trump's security team has added another layer into protecting the President-elect following another attempted assassination - robot dogs.
The Secret Service mechanical dogs - with "Do Not Pet" written on its side - was seen keeping an eye on things at the former reality star's Mar-a-Lago home, just hours after it was discovered the Iran government attempted to take out Trump.
A Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, explained: "Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority.
"While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations."
The robot dogs, who are made by Boston Dynamics, do not come cheap either. They cost between $75,000 and $100,000 for each.
The Secret Service showed off the robots’ abilities at the July’s 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.
According to a Secret Service official, the robot dogs can be outfitted with technology to detect bombs and chemical threats.
They shared: "I'm kind of excited to see what’s going to come out (of the ASTRO program) it continues to progress forward. With just a quick download, the robot just continues to get better with every software update."
