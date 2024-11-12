Camilla's Tears for Dying King Charles: Queen has 'Breakdown' at Public Ceremony as She's 'Coming to Terms With Him Facing a Grim End'

As cancer-stricken King Charles and his devoted Queen Camilla wrapped up an 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa, sources said it hit her hard that the sun would soon be setting on what may turn out to be her husband's tragically short reign.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the usually stoic Camilla, 77, couldn't hold back the tears during a traditional farewell ceremony in the Samoan village of Siumu as the ailing monarch, 76, gave a moving speech after being presented with the honorary title of To'aiga-o-Tumus, which means "paramount chief".

"I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you", Charles said. "We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here."