Camilla's Tears for Dying King Charles: Queen has 'Breakdown' at Public Ceremony as She's 'Coming to Terms With Him Facing a Grim End'
As cancer-stricken King Charles and his devoted Queen Camilla wrapped up an 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa, sources said it hit her hard that the sun would soon be setting on what may turn out to be her husband's tragically short reign.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the usually stoic Camilla, 77, couldn't hold back the tears during a traditional farewell ceremony in the Samoan village of Siumu as the ailing monarch, 76, gave a moving speech after being presented with the honorary title of To'aiga-o-Tumus, which means "paramount chief".
"I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you", Charles said. "We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here."
Observers noticed Camilla's eyes overrunning with tears that streamed down her cheeks, even though she tried to hide them behind a fan.
The poignant words obviously struck a chord in Camilla and brought up the fears that have been dogging her for weeks, or more, noted a royal insider.
"Deep in her heart she must fear Charles is dying and she'll be left to face the remainder of her life alone.
"How Camilla will endure royal life without Charles is anyone's guess. All this must have been going through her mind during his speech. You could see if in her tears."
The word going around Britain is Charles doesn't have much time left.
And his fragile appearance throughout the tour has fueled concern for his health.
Although Charles suspended his cancer treatments on the trip, he showed signs of what appeared to be chemotherapy side effects, most noticeably his swollen, inflamed lips.
Meanwhile, a pair of doctors ostensively made the trip to keep a close eye on the king. There were even reports he traveled with a supply of blood in case he needed an emergency transfusion.
As reported, Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February after surgery for an enlarged prostate. The palace has said the king does not have prostate cancer.
According to our palace spy, Camilla is worried Charles is pushing himself too hard.
"His work ethic is such that he can't stand the idea of dillydallying while other royal family members are heaped with work engagements", says the insider.
"He argues it's not fair that [Prince] William should be burdened with the extra tasks.
"Even Kate [Middleton] is back to work, at least on a limited basis, after her own cancer ordeal. Charles wants to do his share. But Camilla fears what Charles thinks he can do and what he can actually do are two different things."
There's been talk that Charles' busy schedule could be harming his chances of surviving his battle against the disease and that he's not following doctors orders.
"Camilla is seeing all of this firsthand and must feel helpless", noted the source.
Others point out how Camilla must be affected by all that the family has endured in recent years, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting their royal duties and trashing the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth's death a year and a half after Prince Philip's, Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis – she's currently in remission and now Charles' life-and-death struggle.
"Camilla's trying to be strong, but she has moments of fear and grief like anyone else," said the insider.
It seems to her that time is running out for Charles and their lifelong romance.
