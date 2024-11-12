Hollywood's Designer Babies: Ultra-Rich Forking Out $50,000 a Pop for Genetically Engineered 'Super-Smart' Kids

"Everyone can have all the children they want, and they can have children that are basically disease-free, smart, healthy", Heliospect CEO Michael Christensen said on a video call in November 2023.

He explained how "lab-grown eggs would allow couples to create embryos on an industrial scale a thousand, or even a million – from which an elite selection could be handpicked for implantation.

In the future, Heliospect might also be able to screen for traits such as depression, narcissism and psychopathy, as well as for creativity and beauty.