'OK, Pack It Up': Hillary Clinton Roasted for Connecting 'Barbie' Snub to 2016 Election Loss

Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, got a nod for best supporting actor and America Ferrera for best supporting actress while Getwig and Robbie didn't make the cut.

Two of Barbie's hit songs also received the honor, including, "Im Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For?"

Not only did Gosling reveal his disappointment that Gerwig and Robbie did not get nods of their own, but also did fans including Clinton.