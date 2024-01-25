Your tip
'OK, Pack It Up': Hillary Clinton Roasted for Connecting 'Barbie' Snub to 2016 Election Loss

hillary clinton roasted for comparing barbie to election loss pp
Source: mega;Warner Bros

By:

Jan. 24 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave a shoutout to Barbie director Greta Gerwig and lead star Margot Robbie after the flick's Oscars "snub" in a tweet that critics claim backfired "spectacularly," RadarOnline.com has learned.

hillary clinton roasted for comparing barbie to election loss
Source: Warner Bros

Gosling revealed his disappointment that Robbie and Gerwig didn't get a nod of their own.

Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, got a nod for best supporting actor and America Ferrera for best supporting actress while Getwig and Robbie didn't make the cut.

Two of Barbie's hit songs also received the honor, including, "Im Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For?"

Not only did Gosling reveal his disappointment that Gerwig and Robbie did not get nods of their own, but also did fans including Clinton.

bill clinton criticize hillary clinton presidential campaign book
Source: MEGA

Clinton took to Twitter with a message about the snub, showing her support to Robbie and Gerwig.

"Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You're both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie," she tweeted to offer the duo solace.

It was a message many perceived conflated her defeat in the 2016 presidential election after she won the popular vote by a staggering 2.9 million, only to lose to Donald Trump in the electoral college.

hillary clinton class tiktok review
Source: MEGA

MORE ON:
Hillary Clinton

"Hillary Clinton is trying to make Barbie about herself. The narcissism is astonishing, mildly threatening," read a tweet from Jason Rants on KTTH Radio.

"You know quite a bit about expecting to win but falling short, I expect," a second social media user posted in response. "Ok pack it up it's over," a third wrote.

"This is TMZ meets politics … just the perfect illustration of society today," a fourth commented.

Others, however, appreciated her message. "Like the movie, #HillaryBarbie won the popular vote," another person responded.

Gosling, for his part, paid his respects to the efforts made by Gerwig and Robbie in the movie. "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he wrote in a statement this week.

Famed author Stephen King was among those to speak out, questioning why Gerwig was not nominated.

hillary clinton roasted for comparing barbie to election loss
Source: mega

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie," Gosling said.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling continued. "Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Gosling said he was, however, very happy for Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to the movie.

