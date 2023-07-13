Joan Collins, 90, Says Notorious Playboy Warren Beatty, 86, is a 'Total Bore' in Bed, Pal Spills

Old-time Hollywood siren Joan Collin s , 90, has been around the block a few times and hooked up with some of the sexiest men in the world, including Frank Sinatra , Dean Martin , and Robert F. Kennedy — but one hunk that left her disappointed in the sack was notorious lothario, Warren Beatty , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Joan is happy to talk about the many men she has been intimate with, especially Warren, who she says was a total bore in the bedroom," spilled a close friend of the Dynasty diva.

"Maybe her expectations were too high, but she expected someone like him to be a great lover. Who wouldn't? Goodness knows he's had a lot of practice!"