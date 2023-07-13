Joan Collins, 90, Says Notorious Playboy Warren Beatty, 86, is a 'Total Bore' in Bed, Pal Spills
Old-time Hollywood siren Joan Collins, 90, has been around the block a few times and hooked up with some of the sexiest men in the world, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Robert F. Kennedy — but one hunk that left her disappointed in the sack was notorious lothario, Warren Beatty, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Joan is happy to talk about the many men she has been intimate with, especially Warren, who she says was a total bore in the bedroom," spilled a close friend of the Dynasty diva.
"Maybe her expectations were too high, but she expected someone like him to be a great lover. Who wouldn't? Goodness knows he's had a lot of practice!"
Legendary horndog Beatty, 86, had more than his fair share of beautiful leading ladies before marrying Annette Bening in 1992. But Collins isn't the only one who has said Beatty left them unsatisfied!
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis says in her new book that she also rated his sexual skills as mediocre, quoting her as dishing, "Oh, he's fine. Men can only do so much, anyway."
Beatty was said to have betted nearly 13,000 women, according to unauthorized biographer Peter Biskind. Years ago, the Splendor in the Grass actor laughed off those allegations.
"Think about it, sleeping with 12,775 people," he told AARP The Magazine in 2016. "That would mean not just that there were multiple people a day, but that there was no repetition."
Beatty's list of ex-lovers runs miles deep, including Hollywood starlets Natalie Wood, Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, Janice Dickinson, Stephanie Seymour, Cher, Diane Keaton, and even Madonna.
Despite his bad boy reputation, Beatty defended his former Playboy days.
"Look, I never misled anyone," the Bugsy actor said to AARP. "And … and I’m a nice guy." However, the nice guy persona seemingly blew up in November 2022 after an alleged victim filed a lawsuit claiming that he coerced her into having a sexual relationship with him nearly 50 years ago when she was a teen.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that his marriage to Annette was suffering due to the shocking allegations.
"Annette had heard all the rumors about Warren's lack of respect toward women before they tied the knot, but this suit has reignited her worst suspicions," the insider spilled.