Warren Beatty & Annette Bening Facing Marriage Issues After Disturbing Sex Abuse Allegations
Warren Beatty was accused of grooming and raping a teenage virgin in the '70s — and the shocking allegations have left his longtime marriage to actress Annette Bening on the verge of a $70 million divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Accuser Kristina Hirsch, 63, sued the Rules Don't Apply actor in November, and sources claim her disturbing accusations have seriously rocked Beatty's Oscar-winning wife.
"Annette had heard all the rumors about Warren's lack of respect toward women before they tied the knot, but this suit has reignited her worst suspicions," dished one insider close to the couple, who wed in 1992.
According to the lawsuit, Beatty, then 35, allegedly "used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions."
Hirsch did not identify Beatty, now 85, by name in the court documents, but she indicated the star is the man she was referring to as the "renowned and well-known actor and producer."
However, Hirsch did cite Beatty in a 2017 YouTube video, in which she claimed, "In 1973, I was a 14-year-old virgin and brought and introduced to Warren Beatty on the set of Parallax View for the purposes of sexual pandering by an adult.
"It was a crime that Beatty was committing by raping me... having oral sex with me... and emotionally damaging me for the past 44 years."
An insider spilled the suit awoke Bening's old fears about her husband, claiming the allegations are "sickening to her" to the point where she's demanding he prove a satisfactory explanation of what may have really happened with the accuser.
The Heaven Can Wait actor and the American Beauty actress are parents of four — Ella, 22, Isabel, 25, Benjamin, 28, and Stephen, 30, who was formerly known as Kathlyn.
In 2015, a spy snitched that the couple hit a rough patch amid transgender Stephen's transformation, which caused a "deep division" between the Hollywood legends.
Recently, Warren has been public with his support of Stephen — but insiders said angry Annette was furious about how slowly he came around to accepting their firstborn's gender switch and they battled over it for years.
"Those wounds never truly healed," the source confided. "The last thing they needed was a scandal like this. Annette's always been vocal about the horrors of the casting couch, and this lawsuit has pushed her to the brink."