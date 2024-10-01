How Secret Service Blunders Made Donald Trump 'Sitting Duck' for Golf Club Assassination

Donald Trump is lucky to be alive after yet another display of his Secret Service detail's ineptitude.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal security experts say the agency's failures are making the former president a sitting duck for would-be assassins.

The revelations come just 67 days after the first attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Pennsylvania – and less than one month since the arrest of suspected shooter Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh, 58, is accused of hiding in bushes while waiting for a clear shot at the 78-year-old former president while he played golf at his West Palm Beach golf course.

A former Secret Service member said: "It's really incredible that this lunatic was able to get so close to Trump on his own golf course, especially considering what just happened in Pennsylvania.