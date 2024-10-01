Sleazy Secret Baseball Bad Boy Pete Rose Took to His Grave: 'When It Came to Women, I Was the Restless Type!'

Embattled MLB legend Pete Rose has passed away aged 83.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal the sports bad boy once admitted he bet on professional baseball games – along with another shocking confession he also played around on his wife.

In his 2004 tome My Prison Without Bars, Rose revealed he was facing a paternity suit during his marriage to his first wife Karolyn Englehardt, and began dating his second wife Carol Woliung.

He also admitted to taking a long trip with another woman during his union with Woliung.