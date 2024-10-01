Sleazy Secret Baseball Bad Boy Pete Rose Took to His Grave: 'When It Came to Women, I Was the Restless Type!'
Embattled MLB legend Pete Rose has passed away aged 83.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the sports bad boy once admitted he bet on professional baseball games – along with another shocking confession he also played around on his wife.
In his 2004 tome My Prison Without Bars, Rose revealed he was facing a paternity suit during his marriage to his first wife Karolyn Englehardt, and began dating his second wife Carol Woliung.
He also admitted to taking a long trip with another woman during his union with Woliung.
Rose, in My Prison Without Bars, wrote: "Most folks know about my reputation with the ladies, temptations that were too plentiful and too hard to resist.
"When it came to women, I was the restless type, always on the move."
But while baseball's all-time hit leader finally owned up to wagering on games in his sport, including betting on the Cincinnati Reds while he was their manager, the confession was not a big hit with those involved in the business.
Rose, who claimed he had a confrontational personality because of his attention deficit disorder, was banned from baseball in 1989 by then-commissioner Bart Giamatti, who died a week later aged 51.
The Reds legend agreed to a lifetime ban, hoping to be reinstated later, but denied gambling on baseball.
Critics claimed Rose confessed only in hopes of getting into the Hall of Fame because his eligibility to be on the ballot was running out.
Rose, during a Primetime interview with Charlie Gibson in January 2004, said: "It's my time to clean the slate, it's time to take responsibility.
"I'm 14 years late. That was my mistake, not coming clean a lot earlier."
But that wasn't enough for former commissioner Faye Vincent, who said the word "sorry" was found nowhere in Rose's book – and Rose had shown absolutely no remorse.
Vincent said: "The guy simply ought to say, 'I'm really sorry.'"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rose passed away on Monday aged 83. His death came 35 years after he was banned from MLB for life for gambling on baseball.
Still, MLB paid tribute to the legend in a statement after Rose's death was announced.
It said: "Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play.
"May he rest in peace."
Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini, 83, added: "Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete's passing.
"He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through.
"No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished."
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum also paid tribute to Rose, saying: "The Hall of Fame remembers Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits and games played leader, who passed away on Monday.
"'Charlie Hustle' won three batting titles, earned 17 All-Star Game selections and won three World Series championships."
