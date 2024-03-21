Marlon Wayans Breaks Silence on Paternity Suit Seeking Increased Child Support: 'I Refuse to be Used and Discredited'

Comedian Marlon Wayans addressed his ongoing paternity suit after being dragged to court over a 1-year-old daughter he shares with the plaintiff, RadarOnline.com has learned, declaring that he is a "good man with a good heart."

"All love, all GOD. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private. Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace," the sitcom star clarified in a statement.