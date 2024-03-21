Marlon Wayans Breaks Silence on Paternity Suit Seeking Increased Child Support: 'I Refuse to be Used and Discredited'
Comedian Marlon Wayans addressed his ongoing paternity suit after being dragged to court over a 1-year-old daughter he shares with the plaintiff, RadarOnline.com has learned, declaring that he is a "good man with a good heart."
"All love, all GOD. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private. Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace," the sitcom star clarified in a statement.
RadarOnline.com previously obtained the court docs in which Brittany Moreland, 34, filed a petition to establish the White Chicks actor as the father to her infant Axl July Ivory Wayans.
Moreland asked for primary physical and legal custody of the child and suggested Wayans be awarded visitation rights, also requesting for legal fees and "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth" to be paid by the actor.
The woman stated her monthly expenses total $21,000, including rent, parenting-related costs, groceries, and other bills.
In addition to his child with Moreland, Wayans is also father to two sons, Kai and Shawn, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Angela Zackery. The two were romantically involved from 1992 to 2013.
Wayans spoke candidly about Kai's transition during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in November, sharing, "I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai."
In response to Moreland's ongoing suit seeking increased child support, Wayans told The Shade Room, "It's the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. My mama and dem would've lost their minds for $2K."
Wayans said he has not tried to slash his monthly payments despite their court battle. "No, I have not. I probably could and should, but goes to show no good deed goes unpunished. But I remain in light and love and keep a smile on my heart."
He said the legal drama painted him in an untrue light. "All these women having to drag men to court who pay NOTHING towards their children. And here, a woman gets a doctor's salary and says it isn't enough?" Wayans continued. "I've had two children before this."
"I've never had this problem. I'm a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited."