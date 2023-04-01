Marlon Wayans' Shares Heartfelt Message Announcing His Father Howell Wayans' Passing At 86

Marlon shared the news of his father's death in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday.

Howell Wayans , father of actor/comedian Marlon Wayans and patriarch of the Wayan's family, passed away at 86, RadarOnline.com has learned.

He wrote, "I asked my dad, 'what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said, 'I wanted to be a man.' I said, 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said, 'just a man.' I said, 'but every boy becomes a man.' Dad said, 'Not true.' I asked, 'then what’s a man?' My Dad said 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.'"

Marlon started his message by sharing a conversation he recalled having with his father.

"From that day on I wanted to be a MAN," the actor continued.

"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you."

He ended the post telling his father to "kiss Ma for me" and to enjoy sitting in "VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make."

He shared an image of him and his father in the post.