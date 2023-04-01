Marlon Wayans' Shares Heartfelt Message Announcing His Father Howell Wayans' Passing At 86
Howell Wayans, father of actor/comedian Marlon Wayans and patriarch of the Wayan's family, passed away at 86, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Marlon shared the news of his father's death in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday.
Marlon started his message by sharing a conversation he recalled having with his father.
He wrote, "I asked my dad, 'what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said, 'I wanted to be a man.' I said, 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said, 'just a man.' I said, 'but every boy becomes a man.' Dad said, 'Not true.' I asked, 'then what’s a man?' My Dad said 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.'"
"From that day on I wanted to be a MAN," the actor continued.
"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you."
He ended the post telling his father to "kiss Ma for me" and to enjoy sitting in "VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make."
He shared an image of him and his father in the post.
A number of big names in the entertainment industry sent their condolences to the Wayans family.
House actor Omar Epps, a friend of the family, shared his own heartfelt response to the news in his own Instagram post.
He wrote, "Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants."
"Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life," he continued. "Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop!"
Howell raised 10 of his children in New York alongside his late wife, Elvira, who passed away in 2020. A number of their children went on to make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry including Marlon, Damon, Shawn and Keenen.
The actor's late father was supportive of his children's careers in comedy and acting, being there at a nearly every movie premiere featuring one of his kids.
Rest in peace.
