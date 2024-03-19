Marlon Wayans Dragged to Court Over Alleged Secret 1-Year-Old Daughter
Comedian Marlon Wayans, 51, was hit with legal papers by his alleged baby mama Brittany Moreland, 34, over custody of their one-year-old daughter.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Moreland filed a petition to establish the White Chicks star as the father to her 1-year-old, Axl July Ivory Wayans.
The filing revealed Moreland asked for primary physical and legal custody of the one-year-old — and suggested Wayans be awarded visitation rights.
In addition, Moreland asked that her legal fees and "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth" be paid by the actor.
Moreland said she believed the Scary Movie star earns $200,000 per month and can pay support.
In court documents, Wayan's alleged baby mama revealed her monthly expenses total $21,000.
In a breakdown of her living and child care costs, Moreland estimated she spends $5,000 per month on rent and $9,000 on child care, groceries, and other necessities.
Wayans' daughter with Moreland comes as a shock to fans who have followed his career. The actor is already the father to two sons, Kai and Shawn, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Angela Zackery. The actor and Zackery dated from 1992 to 2013.
While Wayans has been open about his children with Zackery and family in comedy specials, he's seemingly kept his relationship and daughter with Moreland in the dark.
Wayans opened up about his son Kai's transition during an appearance on The Breakfast Club last November.
"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," the actor revealed. "My daughter Amai is now Kai."
Wayans said he plans to detail his experience with Kai's transition in his upcoming special, which will cover his "transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance."
The comedian said he hopes his story will help other families in similar situations.
"I think there’s a lot of parents out there who need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it," Wayans said before adding it's been "a very painful situation for me, but it’s one of the best, funniest hours [of comedy] I could ever imagine."