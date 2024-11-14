Jessica Simpson's $22 Million Debt Revealed — as Split From Husband Eric Johnson Explodes
Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, have taken out more than $22 million in loans on their extravagant Hidden Hills mansion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, who is rumored to have secretly split, had four mortgages on their home.
According to property records, Jessica and Eric acquired their Los Angeles residence from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in 2013 under the "Dixie Trail Trust" for $11.5 million.
Over the years, the couple obtained several mortgages on the property.
Initially, they secured a $7,336,000 loan, followed by an $8,000,000 mortgage in 2017, both with JP Morgan Chase Bank. Additionally, they obtained a third loan of $3,650,000 from Platinum Loan Servicing Inc. and a fourth for $3,045,000 from Bank of Southern California.
While the outstanding status of the loans remains undisclosed, records show no defaults by the couple.
The couple listed their home for sale at $22 million in September 2023 as they began spending more time in Nashville. However, the listing was removed in August 2024.
Jessica and Eric's luxurious property boasts eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, occupying approximately 2.25 acres with captivating views of the city and mountains.
Featured in Architectural Digest, the 13,274-square-foot house includes a grand foyer with a spiral staircase and expansive windows, as frequently seen in Jessica's social media posts during Christmas.
The estate also offers a formal dining room, floor-to-ceiling windows, a home theater, and a family room with unique features like oversized sliding barn doors and beamed vaulted ceilings.
Their gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Wolf appliances, a center island, and a walk-in pantry.
Jessica, known for her successful self-titled fashion brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, faced several financial challenges in recent years.
In 2015, Sequential Brands Group Inc. acquired a majority stake in her business, leaving the Dukes of Hazard actress and her mother with a 37.5 percent share.
Following Sequential's bankruptcy filing in 2021, Jessica and her mother repurchased the remaining ownership through a $65 million bid comprising of loans and family support.
The pop icon finalized her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2006 before marrying Eric in 2014.
Jessica and Eric have not officially commented on their current relationship status despite rumors of a possible separation.
In recent social media posts, the mother-of-three is seen without her wedding ring, fueling the speculations further.
The couple hasn't been spotted together since they attended their daughter Birdie's graduation from kindergarten in June.
