Jessica Simpson's $22 Million Debt Revealed — as Split From Husband Eric Johnson Explodes

According to property records, Jessica and Eric acquired their Los Angeles residence from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in 2013 under the "Dixie Trail Trust" for $11.5 million.

Over the years, the couple obtained several mortgages on the property.

Initially, they secured a $7,336,000 loan, followed by an $8,000,000 mortgage in 2017, both with JP Morgan Chase Bank. Additionally, they obtained a third loan of $3,650,000 from Platinum Loan Servicing Inc. and a fourth for $3,045,000 from Bank of Southern California.

While the outstanding status of the loans remains undisclosed, records show no defaults by the couple.