AMERICA EXPLODES: FBI Reveals White Supremacist Tried to Bomb Power Station With Drone As Civil War Fears Mount

Authorities claim Philippi's decision was rooted in his “accelerationism”, or the white supremacist belief that “the existing state of society is irreparable and that the only solution is the destruction and collapse of the ‘system;", according to court documents.

Court documents explain that that those who follow accelerationism believe that “steps can be taken to speed up the collapse of the system, to wit: the destruction of the US power grid, among other acts of violence."

This is now Philippi's first run-in with the law, as earlier this summer he allegedly told a law enforcement informant he wanted to carry out a mass shooting at a YMCA in Columbia, Tennessee.