AMERICA EXPLODES: FBI Reveals White Supremacist Tried to Bomb Power Station With Drone As Civil War Fears Mount
A white supremacist has been arrested after allegedly trying to blow up a power station in Nashville with an explosives-loaded drone.
RadarOnline.com can reveal 24-year-old Skyler Philippi was booked on charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy an energy facility.
Authorities claim Philippi's decision was rooted in his “accelerationism”, or the white supremacist belief that “the existing state of society is irreparable and that the only solution is the destruction and collapse of the ‘system;", according to court documents.
Court documents explain that that those who follow accelerationism believe that “steps can be taken to speed up the collapse of the system, to wit: the destruction of the US power grid, among other acts of violence."
This is now Philippi's first run-in with the law, as earlier this summer he allegedly told a law enforcement informant he wanted to carry out a mass shooting at a YMCA in Columbia, Tennessee.
Philippi also explained to another informant how attacking nine or more power stations would “shock the system". Following this information, the second informant introduced Philippi to an undercover agent.
It was at this moment that Philippi allegedly revealed he had penned a “manifesto” detailing his desire to attack “high tax cities or industrial areas to let the kikes lose money." Kikes is a slur for Jewish people.
Philippi allegedly has ties to hates groups Atomwaffen Division and the National Alliance. According to authorities, the former is a violent extremist group which targets communities of color and Jewish persons, as well as LGBTQ+ persons, journalists and critical infrastructure.
In September, Philippi allegedly told two undercover agents of his plan which involved flying a drone carrying explosives into a particular power substation, and the agents drove him to the location.
Over the weekend, Philippi was prepared to attack the power station, however, he was arrested at his home while wearing a shirt that read “Töten für Wotan”, which is German for “death for Odin”.
He remains behind bars.
Philippi's arrest comes as America is fearing a civil war, especially after Donald Trump will now become the 47th President as far-right extremists are welcoming the divisiveness in the country.
Clara Broekaert, a research fellow at the Soufan Center, said: “Accelerationism is loud right now and this pining for war is very present."
She added: "For US national security, this signifies the emergence of a faction within society that believes fundamental disagreements over values and policies can no longer be resolved through democratic engagement.
"Instead, they view destruction – chaos, conflict and collapse – as the necessary means to achieve their goals. ”
While Trump may have gained victory, some far-right groups are said to still want to use this victory to their advantage.
A publication founded by members of designated neo-Nazi terrorist group Atomwaffen Division shared in a post: “This is a positive because it makes things run less competently and traditional christian theocrats such as JD Vance types are more ambivalent towards us and obsess over [LGBTQ+] and leftist activists as their main hatred. made it clear they saw pluses to either party winning.
"We still get positives no matter who wins.”
Trump is accepted to be sworn in on January 20.
