America 'Locked and Loaded' As Election Tensions Soar — With White House Barricaded, Stores Boarded Over and Millions Gripped by Civil War Fear

Just a day before the election, businesses in Washington, D.C. were spotted boarding up their windows, and security fencing went up around the White House and Harris' residence as the country prepares for the worst case scenario.

The state of Washington has taken every measure to protect itself including activating members of the National Guard to be on stand-by, while Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. warned "there may be blood" resulting from clashes between upset voters.

Police are also on standby in Portland, Oregon, as Mayor Ted Wheeler said there has been "uncertainty and tension" during polling.