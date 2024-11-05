America 'Locked and Loaded' As Election Tensions Soar — With White House Barricaded, Stores Boarded Over and Millions Gripped by Civil War Fear
The results of the Presidential election could lead to terrifying consequences including violence between American citizens.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the entire country is on the edge of their seats as they wait to see who will be the next president: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.
Just a day before the election, businesses in Washington, D.C. were spotted boarding up their windows, and security fencing went up around the White House and Harris' residence as the country prepares for the worst case scenario.
The state of Washington has taken every measure to protect itself including activating members of the National Guard to be on stand-by, while Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. warned "there may be blood" resulting from clashes between upset voters.
Police are also on standby in Portland, Oregon, as Mayor Ted Wheeler said there has been "uncertainty and tension" during polling.
The 2024 race has already seen chaos and violence, with the attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July and another possible attempt on his life a few months later on a Palm Beach golf course.
Trump himself also threw gas to the flame earlier this month when he suggested Liz Cheney should have "guns trained on her".
It comes as fights have already broken out at polling stations amid threats as the race between the two candidates continues to be anyone's ballgame.
While the race remains close, critics and political pundits are already fearing what a Trump, 78, victory can set-off.
Strategist Robert Reich, who has covered U.S. politics and elections for decades, warned he's never seen "a bully more squalid" than Trump.
Reich explained: "He is the bully of all bullies. He emits dangerous lies like most people breathe.
"He has demeaned and degraded our system of self-government, attempted a coup against the United States, divided Americans with venomous bigotry, and rewarded his rich backers with tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks."
He added: "Trump created a supreme court that took away women’s rights over their own bodies and immunized presidents from criminal liability."
Reich also claimed the former reality star has "become even more untethered from reality, more unhinged, even less coherent" in recent weeks, citing Trump's own promise to seek revenge against his perceived enemies if re-elected.
The pundit shared: "He refuses to be bound by the results of the upcoming election.This means America will likely suffer weeks or months of litigation following election day, perhaps even accompanied by violence."
Despite these fears, the race remains too close to call, as notables have done all they can to push the votes in the direction of their candidate.
One of those names is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was investigated by the Department of Justice after the billionaire promised to award a daily gift of $1million for people who reeled in others to sign a petition — helping Musk identify likely Trump voters in the process.
Philadelphia district attorney Lawrence Krasner aimed to block the contest ahead of Tuesday's election, calling it an "illegal lottery".
He stated: "I'll be seeking a lot more money than that for what Elon Musk and America PAC have done."
However, on Monday, Pennsylvania judge Angelo Foglietta ruled Musk's sweepstakes could continue and did not deem it as illegal.
