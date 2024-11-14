Russell Crowe, 60, 'Has Put Wedding Plans on Ice' With Long-Term Partner Britney Theriot, 32: 'Plans are Moving at Zero Miles an Hour'
Russell Crowe will remain an unmarried man for a bit longer after he decided to call off his wedding with Britney Theriot.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Australian actor's busy schedule is leaving no room at all to tie the knot with his much-younger fiancée.
A friend of the movie star shared: "Russell's schedule has been crazy this year, and next year is looking even worse. He's having a midlife career revival and not even Britney would expect him to turn these opportunities down, but it's not leaving any room for a wedding or even talk of wedding plans."
Crowe's plans are already "moving along at zero miles an hour", according to the close pal.
The Oscar winner, 60, reportedly proposed to the 32-year-old in February 2023 while in Italy, after first meeting on the set of his film Broken City in 2013.
However, the couple has yet to walk down the aisle together even though Crowe's A-list friends are urging him to move along, including Jodie Foster.
A source previously told Closer Weekly: "In Jodie's view, Russell has to make things official with Brittany and not keep dragging this relationship on like a never-ending Tinder date."
Theriot has moved on from the acting industry since appearing in Broken City and is now a realtor, joining the Louisiana-based agency Mirambell Realty as an agent in October 2017.
The former actress has also been a big part of helping her man rebuild his career following a couple of flops at the box office.
An insider shared: "She's listed as his assistant on all of his projects now and she deserves it. She's become a huge source of inspiration, but if he keeps stringing her along he might blow it."
The source added: "She won't want to wait around forever."
Crowe was previously married to fellow Australian actress Danielle Spencer, tying the knot in April 2003. The couple welcomed two sons, but parted ways in 2012 before finalizing their divorce in 2019.
However, the exes are still on the same page despite their split, as Spencer said in an interview: "We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family.
"The marriage ended, but that didn't mean our friendship ended. We've had holidays together in the past and we can happily sit down and chat."
Meanwhile, while he plays mainly tough guys in films, Crowe wasn't exactly ready to get involved in a ruckus over the summer.
The star was seen on camera arguing with some fans who came out to see his band The Gentlemen Barbers play the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in West London before everything went off.
An onlooker exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “It was absolute carnage."
They continued: "A guy we think was the tour promoter who got the biggest beating – and it was a horrific beating.He and Russell came out after Russell’s gig and there was a mob of fans and they were obviously in no mood to deal with them.
"Russell just brushed them off, but the tour promoter grabbed one guy’s phone who was filming them and that’s when it kicked off.
"He got chased down by the phone owner and a few other fans, then got a real kicking when he tumbled on the ground.”
However, while police were called to the scene, the insider shared: "Russell had to flee, and cops were called – there was absolutely no need for it and the whole thing was mayhem.”
