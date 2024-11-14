Russell Crowe, 60, 'Has Put Wedding Plans on Ice' With Long-Term Partner Britney Theriot, 32: 'Plans are Moving at Zero Miles an Hour'

A friend of the movie star shared: "Russell's schedule has been crazy this year, and next year is looking even worse. He's having a midlife career revival and not even Britney would expect him to turn these opportunities down, but it's not leaving any room for a wedding or even talk of wedding plans."

Crowe's plans are already "moving along at zero miles an hour", according to the close pal.

The Oscar winner, 60, reportedly proposed to the 32-year-old in February 2023 while in Italy, after first meeting on the set of his film Broken City in 2013.