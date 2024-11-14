Sharon Osbourne, 72, Debuts New-Look Taut Visage Three Years After Disastrous 'Cyclops' Facelift
Sharon Osbourne has raised concerns among fans and critics after she appeared in public showcasing a noticeably tightened face.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music manager and TV personality debuted her new look three years after she underwent a troubling plastic surgery mishap known as the "Cyclops" facelift.
During her outing at Neiman Marcus, Sharon showcased a noticeably tightened visage and raised brows, which caught the attention of onlookers and fans alike.
Described as "chic", she wore a white blouse, chestnut sweater and fawn high-waisted trousers while completing her outfit with heels, jewelry, and a leather tote to accentuate her new look.
The star's smooth complexion was highlighted with blush and lipstick, further emphasizing the alterations made to her appearance.
Sharon has been candid about her journey with plastic surgery over the years, often revealing both her satisfaction and regrets with the procedures.
In a recent interview, she expressed deep regret regarding her 2021 facelift, deeming it the "worst thing she ever did".
Recalling the aftermath of the surgery, she likened her appearance to a "Cyclops", emphasizing the distorted outcome.
She said: "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewiff.
"And then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Detailing her experiences with cosmetic procedures, Sharon disclosed a past operation that left her resembling the deformed character from Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
She claimed: "There's not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever.
"I've been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before.
"I looked like Quasimodo ... it was wicked."
The misfortune of the 2021 facelift has had a lasting impact on the TV personality, leading her to declare her aversion to further surgeries.
Sharon also reminisced about a facelift in 2019 which resulted in an unintended resemblance to Elvis Presley, contributing to her apprehension towards plastic surgery.
Additionally, she has openly discussed the significant amounts she has invested in various surgeries and enhancements over time.
In 1999, the former View host lost over 100 pounds through a gastric band operation and revealed she had spent $120,000 on a facelift, tummy tuck, eye lift, abdominoplasty, liposuction and Botox.
She opened up about all the work she had done over the years and admitted she had spent approximately $530,000 on all sorts of cosmetic surgeries.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.