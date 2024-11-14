Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne, 72, Debuts New-Look Taut Visage Three Years After Disastrous 'Cyclops' Facelift

Composite photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne debuted a new look.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sharon Osbourne has raised concerns among fans and critics after she appeared in public showcasing a noticeably tightened face.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music manager and TV personality debuted her new look three years after she underwent a troubling plastic surgery mishap known as the "Cyclops" facelift.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne debuts new look disastrous cyclops facelift
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne has had a number of plastic surgeries done over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

During her outing at Neiman Marcus, Sharon showcased a noticeably tightened visage and raised brows, which caught the attention of onlookers and fans alike.

Described as "chic", she wore a white blouse, chestnut sweater and fawn high-waisted trousers while completing her outfit with heels, jewelry, and a leather tote to accentuate her new look.

The star's smooth complexion was highlighted with blush and lipstick, further emphasizing the alterations made to her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne debuts new look disastrous cyclops facelift
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne appeared with a tightened face and raised eyebrows.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon has been candid about her journey with plastic surgery over the years, often revealing both her satisfaction and regrets with the procedures.

In a recent interview, she expressed deep regret regarding her 2021 facelift, deeming it the "worst thing she ever did".

Recalling the aftermath of the surgery, she likened her appearance to a "Cyclops", emphasizing the distorted outcome.

She said: "I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewiff.

"And then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

MORE ON:
Sharon Osbourne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne debuts new look disastrous cyclops facelift
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her botched surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement

Detailing her experiences with cosmetic procedures, Sharon disclosed a past operation that left her resembling the deformed character from Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

She claimed: "There's not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever.

"I've been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before.

"I looked like Quasimodo ... it was wicked."

The misfortune of the 2021 facelift has had a lasting impact on the TV personality, leading her to declare her aversion to further surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne debuts new look disastrous cyclops facelift
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne has spent around half a million on cosmetic surgeries.

Sharon also reminisced about a facelift in 2019 which resulted in an unintended resemblance to Elvis Presley, contributing to her apprehension towards plastic surgery.

Additionally, she has openly discussed the significant amounts she has invested in various surgeries and enhancements over time.

In 1999, the former View host lost over 100 pounds through a gastric band operation and revealed she had spent $120,000 on a facelift, tummy tuck, eye lift, abdominoplasty, liposuction and Botox.

She opened up about all the work she had done over the years and admitted she had spent approximately $530,000 on all sorts of cosmetic surgeries.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.