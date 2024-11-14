Trump's New Attorney General Matt Gaetz QUIT Congress Just Two Days Before ‘Highly Damaging’ Ethics Report Leak as Don's Pick Shocks Washington

The decision to resign followed President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Gaetz for Attorney General, despite ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.

Gaetz, a vocal supporter of Trump, faced scrutiny over his involvement in a sex trafficking probe led by current Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Although not formally charged with any crime, Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged misconduct.

Despite denying all accusations, his resignation effectively terminated the committee's inquiry as he is no longer a sitting member.