Trump's New Attorney General Matt Gaetz QUIT Congress Just Two Days Before ‘Highly Damaging’ Ethics Report Leak as Don's Pick Shocks Washington
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has announced his sudden resignation from the House of Representatives.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Gaetz's resignation comes just two days before a House Ethics Committee report on his conduct was set to be released.
The decision to resign followed President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Gaetz for Attorney General, despite ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.
Gaetz, a vocal supporter of Trump, faced scrutiny over his involvement in a sex trafficking probe led by current Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Although not formally charged with any crime, Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged misconduct.
Despite denying all accusations, his resignation effectively terminated the committee's inquiry as he is no longer a sitting member.
According to various D.C. insiders, the impending release of the "highly damaging" ethics report prompted Gaetz's sudden departure.
The committee's scheduled meeting, typically indicating the release of investigative findings, raised questions about the report's status following the resignation.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was not involved in the process and could not provide details on the report's release.
In June, the Ethics Committee announced an investigation into various allegations against Gaetz, including sexual misconduct, drug use, improper gift acceptance, and obstruction of government inquiries. While the inquiry is now halted due to Gaetz's resignation, the findings remain undisclosed.
President-elect Trump praised Gaetz for his past contributions to the House Judiciary Committee, highlighting his role in countering the "Russia Hoax" and exposing government corruption.
The former congressman attended William & Mary Law School and is married to Ginger Gaetz, sister of technology entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, founder of the companies Oculus and Anduril, who has funded Republican political causes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a woman came forward earlier this year and told the House Ethics Committee about an incident where Gaetz allegedly paid her for sex during a drug-fueled party.
At the time, the Florida representative claimed the ethics probes "emerged from lies intended solely to smear me" and indicated that the investigations would end with his "exoneration".
Gaetz tweeted: "Instead of working with me to ban Congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations.
"They are doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way."
Chief Counsel and Staff Director for the House Ethics Committee, Tom Rust, declined to provide further information on the matter.
