‘Gigantic P----‘: Ann Coulter Attacks Donald Trump After Ex-president Labels Her ‘Washed Up,’ Claims He ‘Begged’ Her to Visit Him
Ann Coulter has come out swinging at her one-time friend Donald Trump hours after the ex-president brutally trashed her online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The drama started on Wednesday when Trump unleashed in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He told his followers, “Ann Coulter, the washed up political ‘pundit’ who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very ‘nervous’ energy.”
“Like many others, I just didn’t want her around – She wasn’t worth the trouble!” he added.
Later, he wrote, “Has been Ann Coulter is a Stone Cold Loser!!!”
Coulter caught wind of the attack and responded with a fiery message on Twitter.
“Trump begged me to come to Bedminster this week,” she wrote. “I said only if I could record a substack with him, but the GIGANTIC P---- is too afraid of me, so instead he did this.”
Coulter had supported Trump in his first run for office and even wrote a book about him. However, in the past couple of years she turned on him claiming he didn’t do enough in office. She has said she was happy he lost the 2020 election.
Trump’s fury may have come from seeing Coulter said she didn’t believe he would be the nominee in 2024.
“I don’t think Trump will be the nominee, but you’d really do the country a solid if you could get Democrats to stop indicting him,” Coulter said in August.
“Trump can barely speak English. He’s a gigantic baby,” she continued. “The only reason he crushed in 2016 is because of immigration — the wall, deport illegal immigrants, the travel ban (which imposed limits on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries). That is DeSantis this time — without the total lack of interest in carrying it out.”
Prior to attacking Coulter, Trump wrote about being the victim of the Democrats.
He said, “They spied on my Campaign, Impeached me twice, had the Russia, Russia Hoax, the Fake Dossier Hoax, FISA Fraud, Election Fraud, the “No Collusion” Mueller Hoax, and so much more. I was innocent on all counts. If I am elected, they will be brought to JUSTICE, something that Republicans have always been afraid to do.”