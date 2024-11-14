Trump’s 'Glamazon Army': How a 'Battalion' of Lookalike Beauty Queen-Style MAGA 'Influencers' are Battling for White House Jobs
Donald Trump has a line of lookalike influencers that are hoping to land a job in the White House following his shock victory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just how far some of Trump's most MAGA fans are going to secure a spot in his cabinet as the President-elect continues to make puzzling selections.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently launched a website in order to crowdsource potential people to fill almost 4,000 open positions in Trump's administration, and Melissa Rein Lively is one of those faces who is trying her best to be the next White House press secretary.
She bragged: “My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are — I can’t even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach.”
Lively, an Arizona-based communications professional with fashion industry experience, moved to Palm Beach in Florida in hopes of somehow getting the job.
She said: “I’m telling you right now, I’m not leaving here without that press secretary gig,” however, she made clear that she is open to “any senior role in the press office, but I think press secretary is best fit".
Internet personality Breanna Morello, who states in her Instagram bio she "quit Fox Corp over the Covid vaccine mandate", recently claimed she “respectfully declined” the nominations for White House press secretary because she doesn’t want to leave her dogs or Florida.
Morello later added she’d reconsider if the White House podium was relocated to Mar-a-Lago.
Another name making the rounds is Michele Morrow, who failed this year when she ran for superintendent of public instruction in North Carolina.
Morrow is now trying her hand at the "Education Administration”, position, which is a reference to someone filling out her name on Kennedy's website.
Morrow said on X: "I have been nominated on a Trump Team transition website. Now people can go and vote for me at the link below. It is not too late to cast your vote for me."
Morrow is known for her absurd takes, including suggesting President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama should be executed.
Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign's national press secretary, is also the "frontrunner" to now be his press secretary, as the former reality star "trusts her and trust is everything with him".
Trump is also apparently all about the amount of attention he is getting from the women.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Trump is loving this and it looks like the pushiest girl will win.
“He used to love running Miss Universe, and this is just like a repeat for that for him – there’s nothing he likes better than bubbly young women vying for his attention and blessing.”
Another source close to the Trump campaign also shared to Politico: “People are begging at this point. These maniacs are actually filming videos saying how honored they are. It is nuts.”
This comes as the 78-year-old has already made head-scratching decisions including Matt Gaetz as U.S. Attorney General, Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, and even appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
However, his selections have ruffled feathers as some Republicans have spoken out.