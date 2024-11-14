Trump’s 'Glamazon Army': How a 'Battalion' of Lookalike Beauty Queen-Style MAGA 'Influencers' are Battling for White House Jobs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently launched a website in order to crowdsource potential people to fill almost 4,000 open positions in Trump's administration, and Melissa Rein Lively is one of those faces who is trying her best to be the next White House press secretary.

She bragged: “My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are — I can’t even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach.”

Lively, an Arizona-based communications professional with fashion industry experience, moved to Palm Beach in Florida in hopes of somehow getting the job.