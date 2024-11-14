We Unmask the Beautiful Blonde, 32, Closer to Trump Than ANYBODY Else — Who Carries 'Around a Duffle Bag With a Portable Printer'

Hailing from California, Harp graduated from Liberty University in 2015. Diagnosed with bone cancer the same year, Harp underwent unsuccessful chemotherapy treatments before finding hope through Trump's Right to Try law in 2018, which allowed her to seek experimental treatment and credited it with saving her life.

Speaking in 2019, she said: "I'm not dying from cancer anymore – thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer."

After a successful stint hosting The Real Story on One America Network, where she often highlighted her faith and criticized Democratic policies, Harp joined Trump's communications team in March 2022.

The aide plays a pivotal role in ensuring that Trump is updated with positive news stories, often seen accompanying him on golfing trips and equipped with a mobile office to provide instant updates.