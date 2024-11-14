We Unmask the Beautiful Blonde, 32, Closer to Trump Than ANYBODY Else — Who Carries 'Around a Duffle Bag With a Portable Printer'
Among the group of influential figures Donald Trump keeps in his inner circle, one person has stood out – Natalie Harp, known in MAGA circles as "The Human Printer".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 32-year-old has quietly become an indispensable figure in the president-elect's entourage, responsible for carrying a portable printer in a duffle bag to fulfill Trump's insatiable appetite for news clips.
Hailing from California, Harp graduated from Liberty University in 2015. Diagnosed with bone cancer the same year, Harp underwent unsuccessful chemotherapy treatments before finding hope through Trump's Right to Try law in 2018, which allowed her to seek experimental treatment and credited it with saving her life.
Speaking in 2019, she said: "I'm not dying from cancer anymore – thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer."
After a successful stint hosting The Real Story on One America Network, where she often highlighted her faith and criticized Democratic policies, Harp joined Trump's communications team in March 2022.
The aide plays a pivotal role in ensuring that Trump is updated with positive news stories, often seen accompanying him on golfing trips and equipped with a mobile office to provide instant updates.
Trump reportedly likes to see news stories on paper rather than on a cell phone, making Harp's role vital on the campaign trail.
The stories she prints out help shape his view of the news coverage.
Throughout the New York Stormy Daniels hush money trial, Harp was seen in Trump's motorcade and the courtroom. She also has a desk outside of Trump's office at Mar-a-Lago and is readily available to join him on meetings or trips.
While Harp's primary role involves feeding Trump news stories through her trusty printer, she has also taken on the responsibility of managing his Truth Social account.
In a video circulated online, she can be seen crafting and posting punchy social media updates for Trump, seeking his final approval before sending them out. This additional responsibility landed her in controversy when a post from Trump's account sparked accusations of using "Hitler's language", with Harp allegedly caught in the middle of the hysteria.
In a viral clip after his November 6 election win, Trump is seen making a series of comments to Harp for her to post under his Truth Social handle.
The aide is also seen in the clip typing on her laptop before asking for final approval and posting the statement.
In the video, posted by Tucker Carlson's Art of the Surge, Trump's team is seen watching Kamala Harris give a speech at the DNC in August.
With a bottle of Coca-Cola in hand and a plate of chicken nuggets in front of him, Trump watched as his then-opponent took the stage.
