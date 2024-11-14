Inside the Catty Battle for 'Anything Goes' Jobs in Trump's White House Regime — With Everyone From MAGA Trolls to Palm Beach Influencers Vying For High-Paid Roles

While past presidents have combed through high-ranking military officers, senators, state representatives and political advisers to make their selections for cabinet members, Trump has unsurprisingly broke from tradition as he builds his next administration.

On the campaign trail, the 78-year-old vowed to purge government agencies he claimed were being run by members of the "deep state" and replace them with MAGA loyalists.

After securing another four years in the White House, Trump has made it clear he intends to make good on his campaign promise as he announced a series of controversial and "unqualified" nominations for Senate-confirmed positions.