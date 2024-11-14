Inside the Catty Battle for 'Anything Goes' Jobs in Trump's White House Regime — With Everyone From MAGA Trolls to Palm Beach Influencers Vying For High-Paid Roles
Donald Trump has sparked a rat race among his most loyal supporters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaos taking place behind the scenes as the president-elect makes his cabinet selections for his second administration.
From tech bros to Fox News anchors and Palm Beach influencers, a catty battle has broken out in the MAGA universe as fringe-associates of Trump attempt to secure "anything goes" jobs in the White House.
While past presidents have combed through high-ranking military officers, senators, state representatives and political advisers to make their selections for cabinet members, Trump has unsurprisingly broke from tradition as he builds his next administration.
On the campaign trail, the 78-year-old vowed to purge government agencies he claimed were being run by members of the "deep state" and replace them with MAGA loyalists.
After securing another four years in the White House, Trump has made it clear he intends to make good on his campaign promise as he announced a series of controversial and "unqualified" nominations for Senate-confirmed positions.
As Trump and his transition team continue the ongoing process of selecting cabinet members, MAGA influencers and top-political donors are said to be vying for their chance to serve in his administration, despite lacking previous experience.
Scottsdale-based communication professional Melissa Rein Lively, who has a background in the fashion industry, is reportedly one of the many individuals who are throwing their red MAGA hats in the ring.
According to Politico, Lively moved into The Breakers resort in Palm Beach with the intention of being selected as Trump's White House press secretary and has launched a social campaign to promote herself for the position.
On her ambitious goal of squeezing her way into the Trump administration, Lively said: "I'm a hair away from the White House. I do think I'm going to get it.
"My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are — I can't even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach."
Lively vowed she's "not leaving here without that press secretary gig" but later clarified she'd be content with "any senior role in the press office" though she was adamant "press secretary is best fit".
Lively's campaign was among many to gain traction after Independent presidential candidate-turned Trump supporter Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a crowdsourcing website for administration nominations with the president-elect's blessing.
The website has gathered support for ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard. Trolls have also used the website to nominate Democratic favorites like Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Numerous mentions from the website, including Lively, have used social media to get Trump's attention.
Michele Morrow, who wishes to serve in Trump's "education administration", posted on X: "I have been nominated on a Trump Team transition website. Now people can go and vote for me at the link below. It is not too late to cast your vote for me."
An anonymous Republican strategist close to the Trump campaign said of the current process: "President Trump is flanked by a team of competent advisers who will cut through this gaggle of Gucci-clad grifters like a knife through butter.
"Every administration is beset by up-jumped wannabe advisers, who hope to ride the coattails of power to the top. This iteration’s only distinguishing factor is the sheer amount of botched Botox on display.
"Holding a position in this administration will require more than fifty Instagram stories of you dining on tuna tartare at Mar-a-Lago."
A Trump campaign source added: "People are begging at this point. These maniacs are actually filming videos saying how honored they are. It is nuts."
