Teddi Mellencamp's 'Affair' Exposed: 'RHOBH' Alum 'Cheated on Husband Edwin Arroyave with Horse Trainer Simon Schroeder Months Before Divorce'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp is accused of having an 'affair' with her horse trainer.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Teddi Mellencamp is believed to have had an affair with her horse trainer while still married to her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is said to have been seeing Simon Schroeder, who also happened to be married, during their "fling".

teddi mellencamp affair
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp is accused of having an 'affair' while still married.

A source shared: "Simon and Teddi had a thing several months ago but it’s not still happening,” and added the pair were both "unfaithful".

Another insider claimed that Arroyave even spoke with Schroeder’s wife, Karli, who “confirmed the affair".

Mellencamp, who announced her split from Arroyave on November 2 after 13 years of marriage, shares three kids with her estranged husband: daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, four, and son Cruz, 10.

teddi mellencamp affair
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp is accused of still being married to her husband, Edwin Arroyave, when she had an 'affair' with her horse trainer.

The first source shared with Us Weekly the couple “stayed in the marriage for the sake of the kids".

They added: "Teddi isn’t excusing her behavior but this was the first and only time she strayed outside of the marriage and says there’s two sides to the story. They are both to blame.”

However, other sources claimed “[Arroyave] has cheated on Teddi more than once” during their relationship.

teddi mellencamp
Source: MEGA

The horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, is also said to have been married.

The insider claimed Arroyave was “unfaithful” eight years ago but he “insists he has not had an affair since".

According to a source, despite "therapy", the former couple "agreed they are better as coparents and can be amicable moving forward".

At the time of her split, the former reality star took to Instagram to explain her decision: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

She added: “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Schröeder specializes in horse jumping and had been training the TV star's horse, named Totally.

teddi mellencamp affair
Source: MEGA

The former reality star announced her divorce from her husband on November 2 on Instagram.

This is not the first time Mellencamp has found herself in relationship drama. In 2022, following her elimination from Celebrity Big Brother, she claimed Shanna Moakler's boyfriend at the time, Matthew Rondeau, "slid into my DMs".

Moakler, who was also in the Celebrity Big Brother house apparently had no idea of Rondeau's behavior.

An insider shared at the time: "Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to.

"When she comes out of the house, she's in for a wakeup call. ... They were headed toward an engagement but now can be headed toward a split."

Moakler, who was once married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, started dating Rondeau in 2020.

However, the model confirmed via Instagram that she and Rondeau parted ways when a follower asked about their relationship status, stating: "He's single living his best life".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

