How Trump is Plotting to Take Down 'Woke' Generals With Hit SquadWarrior Board; Packed with Grizzled Veterans

Newly-elected Donald Trump has declared war on "woke" top brass in the military and is set to pack The Pentagon with battle-hardened vets who will carry out his will.

And transgender troops are also in the firing line of the incoming President, RadarOnline can reveal.

Trump’s strongest anti-woke messaging during the campaign took aim at trans soldiers.

He previously banned transgender service members and posted a campaign ad on X portraying them as weak, with the vow: "WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!"