How Trump is Plotting to Take Down 'Woke' Generals With Hit SquadWarrior Board; Packed with Grizzled Veterans
Newly-elected Donald Trump has declared war on "woke" top brass in the military and is set to pack The Pentagon with battle-hardened vets who will carry out his will.
And transgender troops are also in the firing line of the incoming President, RadarOnline can reveal.
Trump’s strongest anti-woke messaging during the campaign took aim at trans soldiers.
He previously banned transgender service members and posted a campaign ad on X portraying them as weak, with the vow: "WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!"
Now after he named Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host, author and military veteran, as his pick for defense secretary, there's set to be a bloodbath in the serving ranks of generals in favor of "yessir" military men.
Hegseth, 44, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, will be responsible for the world's most powerful military in his first political role.
Announcing his choice, Trump described him as "tough, smart and a true believer in America First".
Trump is expected to have a far darker view of his military leaders in his second term, after facing Pentagon resistance over everything from his skepticism toward NATO to his readiness to deploy troops to quell protests on U.S. streets.
Former U.S. generals and defence secretaries are among his fiercest critics, some branding him a fascist and declaring him unfit for office.
Angry Trump has suggested that his former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, could be executed for treason.
Current and former U.S. officials say Trump will prioritize loyalty in his second term and root out military officers and career civil servants he perceives to be disloyal.
"He will destroy the Department of Defense, frankly. He will go in and he will dismiss generals who stand up for the Constitution," said Jack Reed, the Democrat who leads the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Culture war issues could be one trigger for firings. Trump was asked by Fox News in June whether he would fire generals described as "woke," a term for those focused on racial and social justice but which is used by conservatives to disparage progressive policies.
"I would fire them. You can’t have (a) woke military," Trump said.
Some current and former officials fear his team could target the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General C.Q. Brown, a widely respected former fighter pilot and military commander who steers clear of politics.
The four-star general, who is Black, issued a video message about discrimination in the ranks in the days after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis and has been a voice in favour of diversity in the U.S. military.
Asked for comment, Brown’s spokesperson, Navy Captain Jereal Dorsey, said: "The chairman along with all of the service members in our armed forces remain focused on the security and defence of our nation and will continue to do so, ensuring a smooth transition to the new administration of President-elect Mr. Trump."
Trump’s vice president-elect, J.D. Vance, voted as a senator last year against confirming Mr. Brown to become the top U.S. military officer and has been a critic of perceived resistance to Mr. Trump’s orders within the Pentagon.
"If the people in your own government aren’t obeying you, you have got to get rid of them and replace them with people who are responsive to what the president’s trying to do," Vance said in an interview with Tucker Carlson before the election.
During the campaign, Trump pledged to restore the name of a Confederate general to a major U.S. military base, reversing a change made after Floyd’s killing.
