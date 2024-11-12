Trump 'Family Feud' Rumors Erupt After TWO Vital Don Allies are Mysteriously Left Out of His Granddaughter Kai's Portrait of 'Whole' Clan
Trump "family feud" rumors have erupted after two members are mysteriously missing in the portrait Donald's granddaughter posted of the "whole squad."
Just moments after Kai Trump posted the photo on X to her 560,000 followers — fans were quick to comment on the family members missing in the group photo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the photo was posted, rumors started circulating once again about the "family feud."
A source told RadarOnline.com: “The fact Melania and Kimberly are missing from this ‘whole family’ portrait has sparked a flood of rumors all is not well in the Trump ranks.
“No doubt this will all come out during his term as Trump never holds back giving signs about people he’s not happy being around – and Melania certainly does not hold back behind closed doors."
As seen in the photo posted by Kai — who is Donald Trump Jr.'s oldest daughter — it features President Trump, his five children, five grandchildren, and Elon Musk with his son.
President Trump's wife, First Lady Melania was absent from the image, as well as Donald Trump Jr's fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
In the replies, one X user asked: "Where’s Melania?"
Another wrote: "lol Melania not even bothering to get in these pics anymore."
A third said: "Missing Melania, unfortunately, but great photo."
A fourth tweeted: "No Kimberly or Melania."
As previously reported, Trump's wife laid low during her husband's campaign before his historic win on November 5th.
The insider added: "She was virtually unseen during his campaign, and this will only add fuel to the fire of rumors all is not well between her and Donald.”
In September 2023, President Trump addressed the speculation regarding his wife's whereabouts and stated: "She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much.
"She'll be — at the appropriate time — she'll be out there."
Just days before Election Day, Melania made a surprise appearance at Trump's massive rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
On Election Day, Melania was by her husband's side after his historic win in the 2024 presidential election.
The couple's only child together, Barron Trump 18, also made a rare appearance with his family to support his father.
Guilfoyle, who has been engaged to Donald Jr. for nearly four years, was also missing in the family photo.
Just weeks before Election Day, the president's son was reportedly caught kissing the "It Girl" of West Palm Beach, Bettina Anderson.
Photos of the pair together at The Honor Bar, which is located inside Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center, were taken on August 17, according to the Daily Mail.
Despite the rumors and possible cheating scandal, Guilfoyle stood on stage with the entire Trump family after the 47th President's historic victory.
