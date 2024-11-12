Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump

Trump 'Family Feud' Rumors Erupt After TWO Vital Don Allies are Mysteriously Left Out of His Granddaughter Kai's Portrait of 'Whole' Clan

Photo of the Trump family.
Source: X/@KaiTrumpGolfs

Kai Trump shared the family photo on her social media account.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Trump "family feud" rumors have erupted after two members are mysteriously missing in the portrait Donald's granddaughter posted of the "whole squad."

Just moments after Kai Trump posted the photo on X to her 560,000 followers — fans were quick to comment on the family members missing in the group photo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
trump family photo two members missing feud rumors
Source: X/@KaiTrumpGolfs

Followers were quick to notice two important family members were missing.

Article continues below advertisement

After the photo was posted, rumors started circulating once again about the "family feud."

A source told RadarOnline.com: “The fact Melania and Kimberly are missing from this ‘whole family’ portrait has sparked a flood of rumors all is not well in the Trump ranks.

“No doubt this will all come out during his term as Trump never holds back giving signs about people he’s not happy being around – and Melania certainly does not hold back behind closed doors."

Article continues below advertisement

As seen in the photo posted by Kai — who is Donald Trump Jr.'s oldest daughter — it features President Trump, his five children, five grandchildren, and Elon Musk with his son.

President Trump's wife, First Lady Melania was absent from the image, as well as Donald Trump Jr's fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump melania birthday hush money trial affair stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Melania opted to remain out of the spotlight during her husband's campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

In the replies, one X user asked: "Where’s Melania?"

Another wrote: "lol Melania not even bothering to get in these pics anymore."

A third said: "Missing Melania, unfortunately, but great photo."

A fourth tweeted: "No Kimberly or Melania."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, Trump's wife laid low during her husband's campaign before his historic win on November 5th.

The insider added: "She was virtually unseen during his campaign, and this will only add fuel to the fire of rumors all is not well between her and Donald.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump melania birthday hush money trial affair stormy daniels
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania share one son together, Barron.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2023, President Trump addressed the speculation regarding his wife's whereabouts and stated: "She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person, and she loves our country very much.

"She'll be — at the appropriate time — she'll be out there."

Just days before Election Day, Melania made a surprise appearance at Trump's massive rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On Election Day, Melania was by her husband's side after his historic win in the 2024 presidential election.

The couple's only child together, Barron Trump 18, also made a rare appearance with his family to support his father.

Article continues below advertisement

Guilfoyle, who has been engaged to Donald Jr. for nearly four years, was also missing in the family photo.

Just weeks before Election Day, the president's son was reportedly caught kissing the "It Girl" of West Palm Beach, Bettina Anderson.

Photos of the pair together at The Honor Bar, which is located inside Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center, were taken on August 17, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite the rumors and possible cheating scandal, Guilfoyle stood on stage with the entire Trump family after the 47th President's historic victory.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle nancy pelosi
Source: MEGA

The couple has been engaged for nearly four years.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.