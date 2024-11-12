Abba's 'Money' Hit Blasting, Wall of TVs, Gold and Marble: Trump's Vlogging Granddaughter Kai, 17, Gives Unprecedented Glimpse of Don's Mar-a-Lago Compound

“I think we got it in the bag,” she said while at Mar-a-Lago .

Kai, 17, who has built a following on the platform in recent months, gave a glimpse at what it's like to have the politician as a grandparent.

The whole family was dressed up while watching TVs from all angles as the results appeared on the screen.

Despite being born into the famous brood, Kai admitted that she likes to blast “Money, Money, Money” by Abba when entering the lavish Mar-a-Lago resort.

She added: "He's such an incredible person and such a unique person. He just fights every single day for America over and over and over again. He will never give up. There is no other way to describe him but incredible."

Kai admitted: "I'm extremely proud of him, and I think he deserves it more than anybody in the whole entire world. He really has worked his butt off every single day for the past eight years.

Kai, who announced in August that she committed to the University of Miami to play golf, was recently seen on the links with her grandfather.

"I just finished playing 18 holes with him, and it was his first time playing in probably 90 days or more. It was just so nice to just spend that time with him," she said.

She continued: "When I grow up, I want to be like him and fight like him and don't take any days off and keep on working my butt off just like he does. It's just truly incredible, and the election night was just truly special for our whole family because we fought until the very end, and yes it's his last time running, so it was so special for him to win because he really deserves this."