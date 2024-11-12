Abba's 'Money' Hit Blasting, Wall of TVs, Gold and Marble: Trump's Vlogging Granddaughter Kai, 17, Gives Unprecedented Glimpse of Don's Mar-a-Lago Compound
President-elect Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump gave a rare glimpse into the wealthy family's election night celebration in a YouTube vlog video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kai, 17, who has built a following on the platform in recent months, gave a glimpse at what it's like to have the politician as a grandparent.
“I think we got it in the bag,” she said while at Mar-a-Lago.
Kai also showed the incredible room, with gold walls and marble, which was filled with friends, including tech-billionaire Elon Musk.
Kai caught Donald saying: “We have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous perfect boy."
The whole family was dressed up while watching TVs from all angles as the results appeared on the screen.
Despite being born into the famous brood, Kai admitted that she likes to blast “Money, Money, Money” by Abba when entering the lavish Mar-a-Lago resort.
Aside from her music taste, Kai was visibly emotional while discussing Donald's successful campaign.
"Go, grandpa," the golfer shouted while watching the election results slowly trickle in at Palm Beach Convention Center.
In the final clip, Kai reflected on the real estate tycoon's political career a few days after his win.
Kai admitted: "I'm extremely proud of him, and I think he deserves it more than anybody in the whole entire world. He really has worked his butt off every single day for the past eight years.
She added: "He's such an incredible person and such a unique person. He just fights every single day for America over and over and over again. He will never give up. There is no other way to describe him but incredible."
Kai, who announced in August that she committed to the University of Miami to play golf, was recently seen on the links with her grandfather.
"I just finished playing 18 holes with him, and it was his first time playing in probably 90 days or more. It was just so nice to just spend that time with him," she said.
She continued: "When I grow up, I want to be like him and fight like him and don't take any days off and keep on working my butt off just like he does. It's just truly incredible, and the election night was just truly special for our whole family because we fought until the very end, and yes it's his last time running, so it was so special for him to win because he really deserves this."
Before being elected president in 2016, Trump was best known for hosting The Apprentice.
She said: "He doesn't need this job! He doesn't need it at all. He could just play golf for the rest of his life and just live at Mar-a-Lago, but he wants to fight for this country. He has a vision and he's gonna follow through on that mission."