Kate Middleton's Controversial Remembrance Festival Appearance Sparks Fears Return to Spotlight After Cancer Fight Is 'Too Much Too Soon'
Princess Catherine's "sad but regal" return to the royal spotlight to remember Britain's war dead has sparked a debate about whether she's taken on "too much, too soon".
The Princess of Wales appeared at the Remembrance Sunday Service in London to undertake her biggest public commitment since revealing she had cancer earlier this year, RadarOnline can reveal.
Royal watchers said her appearance was "sad but regal" and she was "somber yet stoic" in her expressions at the annual memorial event to those lost to war.
One said: "Even her fascinator and the way she wore her hair swept up looked like a re-run of one of her most iconic moments when she was photographed in the car, in her Covid face mask, at Prince Philip's funeral, looking fiercely elegant and regal and so much like a future queen."
Another said: "She was very brave to take to the center stage but one must wonder whether, given the gravity of her illness, she has taken on too much, too soon."
The royal, 42, stood next to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony as King Charles led the wreath-laying alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.
But a news reporter for London-based outlet GB News, Narinder Kaur, caused a storm when she commented on how "old" Kate looked after her health scare – a taboo subject for journalists covering the story.
The Princess of Wales recently completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer, after sharing her diagnosis in March 2024 shortly after a major abdominal surgery.
Attending the weekend’s Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph, Kate was seen looking somber as she paid tribute to the fallen.
Kaur, however, pointed out how "old" she thought Kate looked, writing on X: "Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation."
When another user sarcastically said: "I don't know, maybe she's had cancer for the past year," Kaur added: "My brother had cancer… he didn’t age like that."
Kaur then offered a long video explanation after the Twitter storm, telling viewers: "Listen very carefully... I thought I’d do a quick video instead of tweet after tweet, because it becomes pretty ridiculous – as if it wasn't ridiculous enough already.
"I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn’t my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything. I’m not like that, anybody who knows me. It was stupid to ask about the aging. I’ve admitted that, I’ve put my hands up and apologised if it caused offence.
"The only people who were offended, though, because many people on social media have asked what I asked but did not receive the sexual, racial, violent abuse that I did, were accounts with Union Jacks – disgusting abuse."
She added: "I asked about aging. I didn’t kill kids, I didn’t wish death on anyone, I didn’t do anything like that. I asked about aging and if she smoked – nothing to do with cancer at all."
"My brother suffered from cancer, went through brutal treatment with chemo, and he died.”
But she went on to doubled down on her comments about Middleton, arguing: "She's had more than a year off work. It must take its toll – I've known plenty of people who have been in and out of hospital for pre-cancerous treatment, and they're back at work.
"People suffer all day long, and they work. They have to work. My own brother worked up until weeks before he died. So Kate does have a lot of privilege there. I’m not excusing my tweet."
