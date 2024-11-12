Kate Middleton's Controversial Remembrance Festival Appearance Sparks Fears Return to Spotlight After Cancer Fight Is 'Too Much Too Soon'

Princess Catherine's "sad but regal" return to the royal spotlight to remember Britain's war dead has sparked a debate about whether she's taken on "too much, too soon".

The Princess of Wales appeared at the Remembrance Sunday Service in London to undertake her biggest public commitment since revealing she had cancer earlier this year, RadarOnline can reveal.

Royal watchers said her appearance was "sad but regal" and she was "somber yet stoic" in her expressions at the annual memorial event to those lost to war.