Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ariana Grande

Skeletal Ariana Grande Accused of Having Disturbing 'Starvation Contest' With 'Wicked' Co-Star Cynthia Erivo: 'It Looks Like a Skinny-Off!'

Composite photos of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Source: MEGA

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's slender frames attracted attention at the movie's global premiere.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ariana Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo have been accused of having a "skinny-off" at the global premiere of Wicked.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair have come under intense scrutiny for their slender frames at the Los Angeles event.

Article continues below advertisement
skeletal ariana grande accused of having disturbing starvation contest with wicked co star cynthia erivo it looks like a skinny off
Source: MEGA

The co-stars' thin bodies sparked fans to ask "were they passing out Ozempic shots on set?'

Article continues below advertisement

And some fans were quick to document their concern over Grande, 31, and Erivo, 37, on social media,

One wrote. "No hate, just (asking)... were they starving during the filming process or what?"

Another added: "They look hungry," a third user said, "Get these ladies a hamburger."

A seperate user commented: "Are they OK?" while another user chimed in with, "Were they passing out Ozempic shots on set?"

"These two, particularly Ariana, look miserably thin," another person claimed.

"Ariana and Cynthia look scarily thin and unhealthy... how can someone not worry after seeing them?" a different tweet read.

Article continues below advertisement
skeletal ariana grande accused of having disturbing starvation contest with wicked co star cynthia erivo it looks like a skinny off
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo appeared on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Grande's appearance also received some solo feedback on social media.

One person replied to a video of her arriving at the event: "She's skin and bones,' while another added: "Ariana looks unhealthily skinny,"

A third asked: "Has Ariana always been this damn thin?"

A separate user commented: "I love Ariana and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies at all, but there's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy."

Another added: "I know she has been slim all her life but seeing her now is worrying, she is so small."

Article continues below advertisement
skeletal ariana grande accused of having disturbing starvation contest with wicked co star cynthia erivo it looks like a skinny off
Source: MEGA

Grande has previously hit back at bodyshamers.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in April 2023, the Thank U, Next songstress clapped back at bodyshamers and insisted she was healthier than ever in a TikTok video, after pictures comparing her weight over the years went viral.

She said: "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body (that's) seen and paid such close attention to.

"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what.

"If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much."

Article continues below advertisement
ariana grande
Source: MEGA

Grande claimed the version of her people were comparing her to was the 'unhealthiest version of her body.'

Article continues below advertisement
skeletal ariana grande accused of having disturbing starvation contest with wicked co star cynthia erivo it looks like a skinny off
Source: MEGA

The Wicked co-stars prompted fans to ask if they could be given 'hamburgers'.

Article continues below advertisement

The star claimed the version of her people were comparing her to was the "unhealthiest version of her body."

She said: "There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.

"And personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

Article continues below advertisement

Grande explained she was "on a lot of anti-depressants" and "drinking on them," which is usually not recommended because of dangerous interactions.

The singer also admitted she was "eating poorly and at the lowest point of her life when she looked" the way her fans considered her healthiest.

She added: "I know I shouldn't have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it.

"Healthy can look different."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.