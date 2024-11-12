Skeletal Ariana Grande Accused of Having Disturbing 'Starvation Contest' With 'Wicked' Co-Star Cynthia Erivo: 'It Looks Like a Skinny-Off!'
Ariana Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo have been accused of having a "skinny-off" at the global premiere of Wicked.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair have come under intense scrutiny for their slender frames at the Los Angeles event.
And some fans were quick to document their concern over Grande, 31, and Erivo, 37, on social media,
One wrote. "No hate, just (asking)... were they starving during the filming process or what?"
Another added: "They look hungry," a third user said, "Get these ladies a hamburger."
A seperate user commented: "Are they OK?" while another user chimed in with, "Were they passing out Ozempic shots on set?"
"These two, particularly Ariana, look miserably thin," another person claimed.
"Ariana and Cynthia look scarily thin and unhealthy... how can someone not worry after seeing them?" a different tweet read.
Grande's appearance also received some solo feedback on social media.
One person replied to a video of her arriving at the event: "She's skin and bones,' while another added: "Ariana looks unhealthily skinny,"
A third asked: "Has Ariana always been this damn thin?"
A separate user commented: "I love Ariana and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies at all, but there's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy."
Another added: "I know she has been slim all her life but seeing her now is worrying, she is so small."
Back in April 2023, the Thank U, Next songstress clapped back at bodyshamers and insisted she was healthier than ever in a TikTok video, after pictures comparing her weight over the years went viral.
She said: "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body (that's) seen and paid such close attention to.
"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what.
"If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much."
The star claimed the version of her people were comparing her to was the "unhealthiest version of her body."
She said: "There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.
"And personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."
Grande explained she was "on a lot of anti-depressants" and "drinking on them," which is usually not recommended because of dangerous interactions.
The singer also admitted she was "eating poorly and at the lowest point of her life when she looked" the way her fans considered her healthiest.
She added: "I know I shouldn't have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it.
"Healthy can look different."
