Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' Porn Outrage: Toy Giant Mattel Issues Groveling Apology for Linking Movie Dolls Packaging to X-Rated Site
Mattel is doing their best to apologize to consumers after they somehow linked movie dolls associated to the film Wicked to an X-rated site.
RadarOnline.com can reveal all the damage control the iconic toy company has done in order to save face following the embarrassing gaffe.
In a statement released on Sunday, Mattel shared: “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.
“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information.”
The backlash kicked off over the weekend after people began sharing photos online of the dolls’ packaging, which showed a link to Wicked.com, instead of Wickedmovie.com.
The NSFW link was printed on boxes for Glinda and Elphaba dolls, the main characters in Wicked, played in the film adaptation by pop star Ariana Grande and Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo respectively.
The dolls with the shocking link apparently were sold at Target, Kohls and Amazon, however, they have been removed from the shelves.
The highly anticipated film is set to be released on November 22, 2024, and features a cast that also includes Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, and Peter Dinklage.
Grande is currently dating her co-star Slater, however, it has not come without controversy.
The 31-year-old started filming for Wicked in December 2022, while still married to her now ex-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 29.
Days later, reports surfaced that Grande was dating Slater — a relationship that allegedly began after he separated from his wife and high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.
Following the news, Slater filed for divorce from Jay after nearly four years of marriage, which led his ex-wife to completely call him out.
Jay, who shares one child with Slater, stated at the time: "[Grande's] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”
The hitmaker would later hit back at critics of her controversial relationship.
Grande said: “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls**t tabloid can rewrite in real life."
In October, Slater also touched on the relationship during an interview with GQ.
He gushed: "There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening. It’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it, speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love.”
Slater added: "But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited."
