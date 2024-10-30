Inside Ariana Grande's 'Homewrecker' Scandal After Singer Found Fairytale Ending With Boyfriend Ethan Slater Amid Drama on 'Wicked' Set

Grande, 31, started filming for the upcoming film Wicked in December 2022 when she was still married to her ex-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 29.

Just months after filming began, it was reported in July that Grande and Gomez split earlier in 2023 and had “been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Only days later, reports surfaced that Grande was dating Slater — which allegedly began after he separated from his wife and high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

After the news of Grande's romance with her then-married co-star broke, Slater filed for divorce from Jay after nearly four years of marriage.

Jay went on to blast Grande's romance with Slater after the news of their romance went public.

She said: “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

Slater and Jay have one child together, a 2-year-old son.