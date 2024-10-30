Your tip
Inside Ariana Grande's 'Homewrecker' Scandal After Singer Found Fairytale Ending With Boyfriend Ethan Slater Amid Drama on 'Wicked' Set

laurens image templates t
By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande has found her happily ever after with boyfriend Ethan Slater after meeting on the set of Wicked — but the singer was quickly labeled a "homewrecker" after the news broke about their romance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the "One Last Time" singer was reportedly hooking up with Slater when he was still a married man and less than a year after the actor welcomed his first child with his wife.

laurens image templates t
Source: MEGA

Grande started filming when she was still married to her ex, Dalton Gomez.

Grande, 31, started filming for the upcoming film Wicked in December 2022 when she was still married to her ex-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 29.

Just months after filming began, it was reported in July that Grande and Gomez split earlier in 2023 and had “been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Only days later, reports surfaced that Grande was dating Slater — which allegedly began after he separated from his wife and high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

After the news of Grande's romance with her then-married co-star broke, Slater filed for divorce from Jay after nearly four years of marriage.

Jay went on to blast Grande's romance with Slater after the news of their romance went public.

She said: “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

Slater and Jay have one child together, a 2-year-old son.

In September 2023, Grande and Slater made their first public appearance together while walking arm in arm at Disney.

A source close to Grande said the couple is "really happy" and "really good for each other."

Only days before Grande's outing with Slater, she filed for divorce from Gomez, which an insider called a "kind and patient" split.

laurens image templates t
Source: MEGA

Slater filed for divorce from his high school sweetheart after 4 years of marriage.

Since then, the couple has attempted to keep their romance low-key.

The duo has been spotted on dinner dates, sporting events, and even supporting each other at gigs.

Grande opened up about her relationship with Slater and the controversy surrounding the timeline.

The singer said: “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him."

Ariana added: “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about.

"There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls--- tabloid can rewrite in real life."

Despite the drama surrounding Grande's relationship with her co-star, the role of Glinda was a dream gig for the singer.

In December 2011, she tweeted: "Loved seeing Wicked again … amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

The highly anticipated film is set to be released on November 22, 2024.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

