Ariana Grande's Dating History: 10 Men She Dated and Was Linked to

From 2008 to 2011, Ariana Grande dated Graham Phillips following their meeting on the Broadway show 13: The Musical. They worked on the song "Stick Around" before calling it quits after nearly three years of romance, with sources claiming they split because they "hardly ever saw each other."

The long list of cheating accusations by Grande's exes started following her split from Jai Brooks.

The "dangerous woman" singer and the MTV star sparked a romantic relationship in August 2012 following their meeting through Twitter, now X. Things turned sour when Brooks made a shocking revelation in 2013 that Grande allegedly cheated on him.

However, the 30-year-old songstress denied the allegations.

"Woke up this morning in complete and utter shock," she tweeted. "I guess I shouldn't be so surprised. You said to me if I didn't come back to you, you'd make me look bad to the entire world. I'm no longer afraid of you or your lies anymore."

They resumed their complicated relationship in May 2014, only to break up for good four months later.