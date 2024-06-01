Ariana Grande's Dating History: 10 Men She Dated and Was Linked to
Graham Phillips
From 2008 to 2011, Ariana Grande dated Graham Phillips following their meeting on the Broadway show 13: The Musical. They worked on the song "Stick Around" before calling it quits after nearly three years of romance, with sources claiming they split because they "hardly ever saw each other."
Jai Brooks
The long list of cheating accusations by Grande's exes started following her split from Jai Brooks.
The "dangerous woman" singer and the MTV star sparked a romantic relationship in August 2012 following their meeting through Twitter, now X. Things turned sour when Brooks made a shocking revelation in 2013 that Grande allegedly cheated on him.
However, the 30-year-old songstress denied the allegations.
"Woke up this morning in complete and utter shock," she tweeted. "I guess I shouldn't be so surprised. You said to me if I didn't come back to you, you'd make me look bad to the entire world. I'm no longer afraid of you or your lies anymore."
They resumed their complicated relationship in May 2014, only to break up for good four months later.
Nathan Sykes
Grande and The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes started dating in August 2013 after working on The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones soundtrack, "Almost Is Never Enough." However, they only shared a short-lived romance as they broke up after four months.
Big Sean
After her final breakup with Brooks, Grande was spotted kissing Big Sean at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif., following a series of public appearances together.
Sources said they were friends and only spending some time together, but their relationship bloomed and turned romantic.
After nearly nine months of dating, the duo confirmed they parted ways for good in a joint statement to Page Six.
"They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends," the message read. "We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time."
Ricky Alvarez
In 2015, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez and Grande made headlines when news about their relationship emerged. They broke up after two months of dating.
Mac Miller
Grande has always cherished her relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller after their breakup.
The duo collaborated on the song "The Way" in 2016 and started dating afterward. However, their busy and conflicting schedules took a toll on their relationship, causing them to break things off between them.
A few months after their breakup, Miller died following an accidental overdose at the age of 26.
Pete Davidson
Following their respective breakups with their former partners, Grande and Pete Davidson struck up a whirlwind romance. The Saturday Night Live alum confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in May 2018 and popped the question with a $93,000 diamond ring a month later.
However, their relationship ended as quickly as they started it because they thought "it was too early" for them to take their romance to the next level.
Davidson shared a message during an interview with Paper a month after their split.
"I don't ever make public statements about relationships 'cause I just don't think it's right, you know? I usually express how I feel about anything through work. So I hope she's well. I hope she's very happy. And that's pretty much it. And print doesn't usually age well."
Mikey Foster
Social House member Mikey Foster joined Grande's Sweetener tour and collaborated with her in the music video for "Boyfriend" in August 2019.
In the weeks thereafter, the then-couple made PDA-filled outings but ended their romance in the early 2020.
Dalton Gomez
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Grande found her love in Dalton Gomez, whom she eventually married and divorced. Per sources, their distance caused them to drift away.
They officially filed for divorce on September 18, 2023.
Ethan Slater
Shortly after Grande and Gomez's split news was put in the spotlight, talks about her romantic relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater bloomed. This somewhat caused condemnation as internet users branded Grande a homewrecker for ruining the actor's family.
However, an insider clarified that they began dating only after separating from their respective spouses.