How Ariana Grande's Marriage to Dalton Gomez Crumbled in 12 Clicks

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA
Sep. 19 2023, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

February 8, 2020: Ariana Grande Spotted with Mystery Man

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's romance rumors started two months after they officially started dating.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship was made known to the public after the Thank U, Next singer was spotted kissing an unknown man.

TMZ shared exclusive photos of the outing at a Northridge, Calif., bar in February. The news outlet confirmed Gomez's identity a few months later.

February 2020: Ariana Grande's Friends Started Following Dalton Gomez on Instagram

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The '7 Rings' singer reportedly did not want to publicize their relationship.

After the intimate photos emerged, her fans noticed that her friends – including Courtney Chipolone, Njomza and Scott Nicholson – started following Gomez's Instagram, sparking more buzz.

March 2020: Sources Confirmed Dating Rumors

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande shared a sneak peek of her then-beau on Instagram before confirming their relationship.

TMZ reported the news about Grande's new relationship, which marked her first since her breakup with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, sources told People that the pair had already been dating for two months and quarantining together at her Los Angeles home.

"Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days," one source said. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship, so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

May 8, 2020: Dalton Gomez Appeared in Ariana Grande's 'Stuck with U' MV

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande collaborated with Justin Bieber on the hit track.

Although Grande and Gomez had not confirmed their relationship directly yet, they dropped a hint when the real estate broker appeared in the music video of Stuck with U. The same material features videos of fans and celebrities' activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 25, 2020: They Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

She was promoting her collaboration with Lady Gaga when she made her relationship with Dalton Gomez's Instagram official.

After the Victorious actress celebrated her 27th birthday, she took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos, including a sweet snap of herself and her then-beau.

December 20, 2020: Then-Couple Announced Their Engagement

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Dalton Gomez designed the engagement ring he gave to Ariana Grande

Less than a year after they began dating, Grande debuted her engagement ring on Instagram and received heartfelt messages from her friends and family.

May 17, 2021: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Wed at Home

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Only less than 20 people attended the pair's wedding.

A representative for Grande revealed to People that the then-couple tied the knot, confirming TMZ's initial report about the intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, Calif.

"The room was so happy and full of love," the representative added. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

August 7, 2022: Split Rumors First Emerged

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez spent more time together after their wedding and seemed inseparable in the months thereafter.

Split rumors bombarded Grande and Gomez's relationship when the Sam & Cat star promoted her brand R.E.M. Beauty on TikTok without wearing her rings. However, she immediately dismissed the rumors and said she was getting it cleaned.

May 15, 2023: They Marked Their Second Wedding Anniversary

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The estranged couple reportedly called it quits initially in January.

Things between the then-couple looked smooth sailing when Gomez posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to mark their second wedding anniversary. She uploaded a photo of them kissing on their wedding day, writing "2," "3.5" and "I love him so."

July 17, 2023: Reports About Their Breakup Emerged

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

They reportedly wanted to remain friends after their split.

TMZ revealed that the Into You singer and the real estate broker called it quits and were heading toward divorce.

Meanwhile, a separate source said Grande had been filming the screen adaptation of Wicked in London and was spotted without wearing her engagement and wedding rings during her public outings.

"[Dalton] is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," a source said. "It's definitely been an issue for them. His career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So, when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

July 20, 2023: Ariana Grande Started Dating Ethan Slayer

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Her new beau filed for divorce from his wife after their dating rumors emerged.

Only a few days after the split news emerged, several insiders confirmed that Grande began dating Ethan Slater – her Wicked costar who divorced his wife, Lilly Jay, following the dating rumors.

September 18, 2023: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Filed for Divorce Simultaneously

ariana grande dalton gomezs relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Grande and Gomez amicably decided to go separate ways after nearly three years of marriage.

Presented by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, Grande filed for divorce from Gomez on Monday, September 18, citing "irreconcilable differences." TMZ confirmed that Gomez also requested a dissolution of marriage on the same day.

Sources said it took them so long because they wanted to settle everything before going to the courthouse, with another insider saying the estranged couple "have been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

