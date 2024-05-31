Vanilla Ice Reveals Haunting Family Secret: My Mom got Married 7 Times … but I Never met My Dad

Vanilla Ice revealed in a candid interview this week that his mother was married seven times, and confessed he never knew who his father was, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper, 56, — whose legal name is Robert Van Winkle — sat outside his Miami home and opened up to Vlad TV about his mom, Camilla, and what it was like to grow up as one of three children who all had different dads.

The host of the YouTube show, Ukrainian-American journalist Vladislav Lyubovny, known as "DJ Vlad," cut right to the chase as he opened with the question, "Did you ever know your biological father?"