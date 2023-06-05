‘90s Rapper Vanilla Ice Sued by Ex-GF Demanding DNA Test, Child Support for 5-year-old

Vanilla Ice has been dragged to court by his longtime girlfriend who is demanding the rapper submit to a DNA test and be ordered to pay child support for a 5-year-old child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kirra Hentz asked the court to establish Vanilla Ice [real name: Robert Van Winkle] as the father of the little girl named Priscilla.