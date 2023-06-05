‘90s Rapper Vanilla Ice Sued by Ex-GF Demanding DNA Test, Child Support for 5-year-old
Vanilla Ice has been dragged to court by his longtime girlfriend who is demanding the rapper submit to a DNA test and be ordered to pay child support for a 5-year-old child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kirra Hentz asked the court to establish Vanilla Ice [real name: Robert Van Winkle] as the father of the little girl named Priscilla.
In addition, she asked the court to set up a custody arrangement and award her child support. Kirra filed the petition using Vanilla’s last name but it’s unclear if they are legally married.
In her petition, Kirra said they both live in Florida but are currently at separate homes. She said they were not married when they conceived their child, born in June 2018.
“The parties engaged in sexual relations resulting in the potential conception and gestation of the minor child …. [Vanilla Ice] may be the biological father of the minor child and genetic testing should be ordered to confirm” he is the father, the petition read.
Kirra said she should be awarded most of the custody with the rapper has “limited time-sharing with the minor child.”
The petition asked the court to order Vanilla Ice to pay Kirra’s legal fees associated with the case. Vanilla Ice has yet to respond to the case.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2019, Vanilla Ice settled his bitter divorce with his ex-Laura. The two were together for nearly 20 years.
Laura pulled the trigger on the marriage when she filed for divorce in October 2016. The two share two adult children which made custody a moot issue.
In the court documents, Laura acknowledged that the couple had been separated years before the 2016 petition was filed.
Laura stuck around for Vanilla Ice’s legal issues including an arrest for domestic violence. In 2008, he was taken into custody after an altercation with his wife.
Sources close to the situation claimed the rapper had pushed Laura during an argument. Eventually, the charges were dropped after his wife recanted a previous statement.