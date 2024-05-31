Michelle Obama's Mom Marian Robinson Dead at 86: Former First Lady Speaks Out, She Was 'My Rock'
Marian Robinson, the mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has died at the age of 86, RadarOnline.com can report.
The family announced the news in a joint statement from Barack and Michelle, Craig and Kelly Robinson, and their children on Friday.
"As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence," they shared. "She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we'll move on without her."
Michelle mourned the sudden loss of her beloved mother in a heartfelt message on X, formerly Twitter.
"My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today."
A blog post detailed several of Robinson's life accomplishments, revealing she cherished what was precious to her and refused to sweat the small stuff.
The family reflected on how she studied to become a teacher before working as a secretary during her younger years.
She would go on to find love with Fraser Robinson and together they raised two children, Craig and Michelle, in a small upstairs apartment based in South Shore.
"Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world's roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace," they proudly revealed.
Robinson notably lived at the White House with Michelle and Barack during their time in office and was an unwavering support, soaking up the views and historic sights rather than "hobnobbing with Oscar winners or Nobel laureates."
"On Election Night in 2008, when the news broke that Barack would soon shoulder the weight of the world, she was there, holding his hand," they shared. "With a healthy nudge, she agreed to move to the White House with Michelle and Barack. We needed her. The girls needed her."
She later returned to Chicago, where Robinson reconnected with longtime friends and got back to doing what she loved: "trading wise-cracks, traveling, and enjoying a good glass of wine."