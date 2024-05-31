Marian Robinson, the mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has died at the age of 86, RadarOnline.com can report.

The family announced the news in a joint statement from Barack and Michelle, Craig and Kelly Robinson, and their children on Friday.

"As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence," they shared. "She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we'll move on without her."