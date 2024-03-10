Leave Him Alone! Ariana Grande Scolds Fans Sending 'Hateful Messages' to Her Ex-Husband Dalton Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics

Ariana Grande is asking fans to lay off her ex after the release of her new album Eternal Sunshine sparked a new wave of speculation about her personal life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)," the pop star wrote in a message on her Instagram story on Saturday.

"I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite," she added. "Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."