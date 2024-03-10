Leave Him Alone! Ariana Grande Scolds Fans Sending 'Hateful Messages' to Her Ex-Husband Dalton Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics
Ariana Grande is asking fans to lay off her ex after the release of her new album Eternal Sunshine sparked a new wave of speculation about her personal life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)," the pop star wrote in a message on her Instagram story on Saturday.
"I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite," she added. "Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."
Some of Grande's most zealous stans have been attacking her ex-husband Dalton Gomez on social media due to song lyrics that seem to suggest he cheated on her while they were together.
"I've never seen someone lie like you do, so much, even you start to think it's true," Grande sings on the title track of her new album. "So now we play our separate scenes, now, now she's in my bed, mm-mm, layin' on your chest. now I'm in my head, wonderin' how it ends."
"I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari," the song continues. "Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror, hope you feel alright when you're in her. I found a good boy and he's on my side, you're just my eternal sunshine."
"i don't wanna see her like this literally ever again dalton gomez you will never have another peaceful sleep in this lifetime i promise you that," one fan wrote on social media. "DALTON GOMEZ U WILL BURN IN HELL," another commented.
"getting with ariana after the worst years of her life and making her finally feel like she found true love and was healing only to cheat on her and be a horrible husband ... dalton gomez i hate you so much," a third said.
- Read The Divorce Petition Ariana Grande Slapped Ex Dalton Gomez With Demanding 'Iron-Clad' Prenup Be Enforced
- Ariana Grande's Friends Fear She's Already Over Ethan Slater Mere Weeks After Finalizing Divorce From Dalton Gomez
- 'Labels Don't Bother Her': Ariana Grande Not Fazed by Critics of Ethan Slater Romance Ahead of Album Release: Report
Grande began dating Gomez, a real estate agent, in 2020. They tied the knot in May 2021 before separating in 2023 and eventually finalizing their divorce in October.
Since July 2023, Grande has been dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who had just separated from his wife Lilly Jay.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.