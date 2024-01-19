Candace Owens Slams Ariana Grande's New Song a Celebration of 'Home-wrecking'
Far-right political pundit Candace Owens slammed pop star Ariana Grande over her new song and branded her controversial relationship with Ethan Slater "absolute filth," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Owens, 34, was the latest to offer her two cents on Grande's relationship with Wicked co-star on a recent episode of her self-titled podcast.
Grande's latest hit, yes, and?, was released with mixed reviews. The upbeat number is seemingly a response to critics who questioned the timeline of her and Slater's respective divorces, specifically drawing scrutiny of Slater's marriage ending mere months after he welcomed his first child with high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.
Owens zeroed in on one specific line of the song, in which Grande sings, "Your business is yours and mine is mine, why do you care so much whose d--- I ride?"
Owens declared the thank u, next singer "trashy" as she ripped her latest single.
"Now it’s about the fact that she has come out with a song that basically celebrates her home-wrecking capability," Owens said on her podcast. "She’s just like, ‘Yes, And? I don’t care!’… Yes, I took your husband, took the father of your children, and so what?"
Despite sources insisting that both Slater and Grande had ended their relationships before they became an item, the couple has faced continued criticism.
"We don’t want to picture you sleeping with Ethan Slater," Owens continued. "We want to acknowledge, the general public, that her behavior is absolute filth. We just want to be able to read you for the trash that you are."
Owens proceeded to rant about Grande and Slater's "disgusting" behavior on the Wicked set.
"He was married to his high school sweetheart whose name is Lilly Jay and they had just had their first child, after being together for almost a decade," the conservative host said. "But that of course, didn’t stop Ariana Grande."
Owen's venom wasn't exclusive to Grande. She branded the Spongebob Squarepants musical star a "weak" man who "disgusts" her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Back in July 2023, Grande made headlines when her split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez. The same month, after rumors swirled that the pop singer and broadway actor were an item, Slater's separation from from Jay was announced.
Slater and Jay were married in 2018 after dating throughout college and welcomed their son in 2022.
Grande's divorce from Gomez officially filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," and quickly settled weeks later.
Following news of both couple's split, Jay bashed Grande to PageSix and claimed she wasn't a "girls girl."
"My family is just collateral damage... The story is her and Dalton," Jay added.