Lisa Vanderpump's Dog Foundation Fighting Lawsuit Brought by Ex-Employee Over 'Intolerable Work Conditions'
Lisa Vanderpump's dog foundation is in a legal battle with an ex-employee, who claimed he experienced "intolerable work conditions" and was forced to quit after he allegedly faced retaliation when he spoke up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eswin Rolando Bulux Yac sued The Vanderpump Dog Foundation (TVDF) and has been locked in a nearly four-year legal battle with the company ever since.
The lawsuit is making headlines again after The Sun discovered Bulux won a judgment lien for $246,377 against the charity's property that TVDF is actively trying to fight. Vanderpump's nonprofit demanded that the complaint be "dismissed in its entirety" and to be awarded legal fees and costs.
Bulux and TVDF are currently in mediation, with a jury trial set for September.
According to Bulux, he was hired by the cleaning services department as a full-time employee in May 2017 and earned $12.50 per hour. He claimed that he wasn't able to take proper meal breaks or rest because of the "constant pressure" of the environment — but allegedly wasn't paid his correct wages or overtime.
“For the times Plaintiff worked at Defendants’ facilities, he was not provided with proper uninterrupted meal and rest periods," the suit reads.
"On numerous occasions, Plaintiff required and/or forced to forego meal break completely when there was too much work at hand.
"Plaintiff's meals were interrupted when a task came up that Defendants wanted him to attend to. Each interrupted meal period is to be treated like a missed meal period and thus must be compensated as one hour of work time.
"Thus, Plaintiff was not given proper meal breaks and typically had to eat while working."
Bulux alleged TVDF "failed to list the appropriate hourly rates [he] was legally entitled to" and did not give him "complete or accurate wage statements." He claimed he wasn't the only staffer affected either.
He claimed that he often "encourage other employees to exercise their rights about not being paid proper wages, overtime, as well as their intolerable working conditions," but allegedly faced retaliation when TVDF found out.
"Defendants retaliated against Plaintiff for blowing the whistle, complaining about/protesting against Defendants’ unlawful activities where Plaintiff had reasonable cause to believe Defendants were violating the law," the documents stated.
"Defendants also engaged in discrimination and retaliation in that he made his intentions known about filing a workers’ compensation claim, which contributed to Defendants retaliating and terminating him.
"They also singled him out for disadvantageous treatment by denying him breaks and encouraging other employees to harass and punish him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Bulux said he was forced to quit over the alleged harassment and “working conditions," which he called "so intolerable."
"Plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer pain and suffering, extreme and severe mental anguish, emotional distress, loss of earnings, other employment and job benefits and special damages," he claimed. "Plaintiff is informed and believes and based thereon alleges that the outrageous conduct of Defendants described above was done with malice, fraud, and oppression and with conscious disregard for his rights and with the intent, design, and purpose of injuring him."
TVDF responded to the allegations.
"This is a lawsuit that was filed 4 years ago in 2020. It did indeed receive a default judgment, as all notices were sent to a random address in another city that had no connection to the Foundation," board member Dr. John Sessa told the outlet.
"However, that was overturned. It is our understanding that this lawsuit is no longer active and the complaint is being withdrawn; however, we will defend it if it proceeds.
"The Foundation is proud of the good it has done for the City and thousands of dogs around the world, and as a charity that consists largely of incredible volunteers, appreciates the hard work and dedication by its wonderful employees and loyal supporters."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lisa's rep for comment.