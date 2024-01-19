Lisa Vanderpump's Dog Foundation Fighting Lawsuit Brought by Ex-Employee Over 'Intolerable Work Conditions'

Lisa Vanderpump's dog foundation is in a legal battle with an ex-employee.

Eswin Rolando Bulux Yac sued The Vanderpump Dog Foundation (TVDF) and has been locked in a nearly four-year legal battle with the company ever since.

Bulux and TVDF are currently in mediation, with a jury trial set for September.

The lawsuit is making headlines again after The Sun discovered Bulux won a judgment lien for $246,377 against the charity's property that TVDF is actively trying to fight. Vanderpump's nonprofit demanded that the complaint be "dismissed in its entirety" and to be awarded legal fees and costs.

According to Bulux, he was hired by the cleaning services department as a full-time employee in May 2017 and earned $12.50 per hour. He claimed that he wasn't able to take proper meal breaks or rest because of the "constant pressure" of the environment — but allegedly wasn't paid his correct wages or overtime.

“For the times Plaintiff worked at Defendants’ facilities, he was not provided with proper uninterrupted meal and rest periods," the suit reads.

"On numerous occasions, Plaintiff required and/or forced to forego meal break completely when there was too much work at hand.

"Plaintiff's meals were interrupted when a task came up that Defendants wanted him to attend to. Each interrupted meal period is to be treated like a missed meal period and thus must be compensated as one hour of work time.

"Thus, Plaintiff was not given proper meal breaks and typically had to eat while working."