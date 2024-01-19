Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Slams Network Executives: 'I Had My Intelligence Questioned'

Cross revealed her MSNBC experience on Native Lad Pod hosted by former CNN contributor Angela Ray and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Cross explained that she began appearing as a guest on Joy Reid's then-weekend program, which she said was "really part of the audition process" for landing her own show on the network. Then, she began appearing on other MSNBC programs, including Joe Scarborough's Morning Joe, who she later dubbed the network's "favorite white boy."

"I got off air, we were trending. Every single time I did ‘Morning Joe’ we were trending," Cross said. "Tiffany Cross was trending on ‘Morning Joe.'"