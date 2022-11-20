Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network
After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next.
According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet."
“People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.
When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained.
Another insider added that Jones has a vision going forward. “Like CNN, trying to go straight down the middle seems to be what the appetite is. The MSNBC identity is being taken away," the source said. “The trend right now is everybody’s kind of leaning towards less divisive."
MSNBC is under fire for axing Cross, who was one of the network's biggest stars.
The network dumped Cross in early November, as she showed "repeated bad behavior on and off-air," an insider told Fox News Digital.
A spokesperson defended their decision, saying the network “made a programming decision to cancel the show. The newsgroup makes these business decisions all the time.”
"I am disheartened to learn of MSNBC’s decision to cancel The Cross Connection, at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections. From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of color, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers. As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend show," she wrote in a statement.
Now, people are confused about next steps and their jobs.
“What was so vulgar when there are people like [MSNBC] talent Nicole Wallace and Joe Scarborough who swear on TV? What was the emergency that required her to be fired before her contract was up at the end of the year?” one insider asked. “It’s like Rashida doesn’t like MSNBC. No one knows what her vision is. She has none,” an insider said. “She’s a [former NBC News chairman] Andy Lack crony who’s obsessed with flyover states and getting Fox News’ core audience. They’re not watching [MSNBC].”