Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained.

Another insider added that Jones has a vision going forward. “Like CNN, trying to go straight down the middle seems to be what the appetite is. The MSNBC identity is being taken away," the source said. “The trend right now is everybody’s kind of leaning towards less divisive."