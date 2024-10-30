Home > True Crime > Murder Huge Investigation Underway After New York Artist, 33, Found Murdered in Room of Exclusive and Ultra-Private $1,250-a-night A-List Hamptons Wellness Hotel Source: miami dade sheriffs office;@shousugibanhouse/instagram Sabina Rosas was murdered in her room at the Shou Sugi Ban House at the age of 33. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 30 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An investigation has been launched after Brooklyn artist Sabina Rosas, 33, was brutally murdered inside a posh Hamptons spa and resort. RadarOnline.com can reveal Rosas was found dead in a guest room at Shou Sugi Ban House, a $1,250-a-night luxury resort in Water Mill, in what is believed to have been an "isolated incident" according to Suffolk County Police.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ruyo.journal/instagram 33-year-old artist Rosas was found dead in a guest room of the luxury Hamptons hotel in what is believed to have been a 'violent' scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Spa employees found Rosa's body on Monday afternoon in one of the 13 private guest studios at the lavish hotel, which is nestled along a stretch of the Montauk Highway and frequently booked by Hollywood A-listers. A crime scene van from the Suffolk County Police Department and a Southampton town police car arrived around 4 pm and left roughly half an hour later.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: miami dade sheriffs office Rosas is believed to have been an apparent victim of an unspecified act of violence.

Article continues below advertisement

While details regarding Rosas' murder have not yet been revealed, officials believe her death was an isolated incident, posing no threat to the public. It was also believed to have been an extremely bloody and violent scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Shou Sugi Ban House is "a private sanctuary and gated compound surrounded by evergreen trees and lush grasses" that has been featured in luxury publications such as Vogue and Conde Nast Traveler. Since hearing of the murder, locals have spoken out in shock over the out-of-place incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Jean Wong, 56, said: "It’s just so uncharacteristic of this area, and that area in particular." It's currently unclear what brought Rosas — an apparent victim of an unspecified act of violence — to the resort in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ruyo.journal/instagram Rosas family has since released a statement, saying they are 'devastated' by the 'senseless loss'.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosas' family has addressed her death, telling NBC4: "We are devastated by this senseless loss," adding that she was "a beloved daughter, sister, fiancee and friend". They continued: "As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family." "Your support during this challenging time is a testament to just how special Sabina was and will remain."

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet also reported that law enforcement is still searching for a male suspect who checked into the spa with Rosas and left solo. The statement was announced as police disclosed Wednesday that the suspect in her murder, 56-year-old Thomas Gannon, had been found dead in an apparent suicide at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @shousugibanhouse/instagram Montauk locals are in 'shock' over the out-of-place murder that occurred at the high-end spa.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Gannon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While it's unclear how Gannon was linked to Rosas, sources told ABC News that he was believed to be her boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosas, who was originally from Tajikistan, was an artist involved in the nonprofit Harvestworks’ 2021 Technology Immersion Program. She began studying painting in 2003 and moved to the U.S. in 2009 to study art. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.