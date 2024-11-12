Sting FINALLY Breaks Silence on 'Diddy' Scandal Amid Claims His Classic Song Was 'Ruined' by Shamed Rapper: 'I Don’t Know What Went On'

He told Los Angeles Times: “I have no idea, but when somebody wants to interpolate or whatever it’s called, I never object because I always learn something about the song that I hadn’t known or anticipated, and I get paid, so why not? It keeps them current.”

The 73-year-old added: "Songs are living organisms — you have to keep breathing life into them or giving them new bedfellows."

Combs' I’ll Be Missing You was released as a tribute to the Notorious BIG, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997.

The song was a huge success, reaching number one in 15 countries and also winning a Grammy award.