Sting FINALLY Breaks Silence on 'Diddy' Scandal Amid Claims His Classic Song Was 'Ruined' by Shamed Rapper: 'I Don’t Know What Went On'
Sting is finally speaking out as the disgraced rapper who covered his iconic song remains behind bars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the lead singer of The Police feels about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' current predicament 27 years after he sampled his 1983 song, Every Breath You Take, in his own track, l'll Be Missing You.
Sting was asked if he feels different knowing Combs is now awaiting his trial date for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
He responded: "No. I mean, I don’t know what went on [with Combs]. But it doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song.”
The hitmaker also opened up about how he feels watching younger musicians using his songs.
He told Los Angeles Times: “I have no idea, but when somebody wants to interpolate or whatever it’s called, I never object because I always learn something about the song that I hadn’t known or anticipated, and I get paid, so why not? It keeps them current.”
The 73-year-old added: "Songs are living organisms — you have to keep breathing life into them or giving them new bedfellows."
Combs' I’ll Be Missing You was released as a tribute to the Notorious BIG, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997.
The song was a huge success, reaching number one in 15 countries and also winning a Grammy award.
While Sting has no issue with Combs' take on the song today, that wasn't always the case.
At the time of the song's release, the music mogul had not reached out to Sting for permission to use the track, according to a 2018 interview with Sting on The Breakfast Club.
According to Sting, Combs had only secured usage rights afterwards, which also included payments to the performer that are still ongoing.
- Donna Summer's Estate Sues Kanye West Over Unauthorized Sample of Disco Queen's 'I Feel Love' on New 'Vultures' Album
- Revealed: The Astonishing Fortune 'Police' Singer Sting Is Raking in From One Diddy Hit Every Single Day — 'We Are Very Good Friends Now!'
- Sting Shows Off In Speedo During Beach Vacation
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
While Sting makes about $2,000 a day from the song, in 2023, Combs shared on X that it's actually $5,000 a day for "one of the biggest songs in history".
Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date of May 5 2025.
Since his arrest, more has been discovered about the 55-year-old's alleged sex parties, which were known as "freak-offs".
One of his alleged party planners claimed Combs covered the walls of his alleged sex parties in mirrors so that all going down was visible from every angle of the room.
The insider claimed: “Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again. You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever.”
Meanwhile, Combs continues to try and be released from behind bars while he awaits trial. His legal team filed another bid for his release by proposing what they called "an extremely substantial, comprehensive bail package".
The rapper's team also argued his current status "makes trial preparation impossible" because of his inconsistent access to his legal counsel and evidence against him.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.