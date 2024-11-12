Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver 'Terminated Proposal' From Political Pundit Boyfriend — As She 'Despises Idea of Getting Married Again'

arnold schwarzeneggers ex wife maria shriver terminated proposal boyfriend matthew dowd pp
Source: MEGA;MSNBC
By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Divorcee Maria Shriver has been happily dating political analyst Matthew Dowd for more than a decade, but the pretty 69-year-old ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger is saying "no" to the newsman's proposals because she refuses to get hitched again, insiders revealed.

Shriver gave Schwarzenegger the boot in 2011, after 25 years of marriage and learning he'd outrageously fathered a son under her nose with their longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

But the staunch Catholic member of the Kennedy clan, who had four kids with the musclehead former California governor, dragged her feet about finalizing their divorce until a decade later in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzeneggers ex wife maria shriver terminated proposal boyfriend matthew dowd
Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "She was devastated when she discovered Arnold not only was cheating but had fathered a son with their housekeeper just five days before she gave birth to their son Christopher.

"She couldn't live under the same roof with Arnold after finding out and they separated. They tried counseling but she couldn't get over the betrayal."

Schwarzenegger, 77, has been with 50-year-old physical therapist Heather Milligan for ten years, and Maria's with Dowd, 63, "but neither have taken the next step and tied the knot", added another source.

Article continues below advertisement
schwarzenegger ex wife maria shriver despises idea of getting married again
Source: MEGA

An insider said Shriver ‘was devastated when she discovered Arnold not only was cheating but had fathered a son with their housekeeper’.

MORE ON:
Arnold Schwarzenegger

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

She and Schwarzenegger still celebrate birthdays and holidays with their children and grandchildren, and she feels adding other people to the mix would not be in the family's best interest.

"Matthew has proposed to Maria a few times," said the source.

"While she's enjoying their relationship, her kids and grandkids come first. She's just not ready to take time and attention away from her family.

Article continues below advertisement
Matthew Dowd seen appearing on MSNBC
Source: MSNBC
Article continues below advertisement

"Her religion is also important. While the Catholic Church does not believe in divorce, she can still receive sacraments as long as she doesn't remarry.

"Maria and Arnold have an amicable relationship. Having their folks gel along means a lot to the kids, and that's their priority."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

schwarzenegger ex wife maria shriver despises idea of getting married again
Source: MEGA

Shriver and Schwarzenegger still celebrate birthdays and holidays with their children and grandchildren, and she feels adding other people to the mix would not be in the family's best interest.’

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.