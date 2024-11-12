Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver 'Terminated Proposal' From Political Pundit Boyfriend — As She 'Despises Idea of Getting Married Again'
Divorcee Maria Shriver has been happily dating political analyst Matthew Dowd for more than a decade, but the pretty 69-year-old ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger is saying "no" to the newsman's proposals because she refuses to get hitched again, insiders revealed.
Shriver gave Schwarzenegger the boot in 2011, after 25 years of marriage and learning he'd outrageously fathered a son under her nose with their longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.
But the staunch Catholic member of the Kennedy clan, who had four kids with the musclehead former California governor, dragged her feet about finalizing their divorce until a decade later in 2021.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "She was devastated when she discovered Arnold not only was cheating but had fathered a son with their housekeeper just five days before she gave birth to their son Christopher.
"She couldn't live under the same roof with Arnold after finding out and they separated. They tried counseling but she couldn't get over the betrayal."
Schwarzenegger, 77, has been with 50-year-old physical therapist Heather Milligan for ten years, and Maria's with Dowd, 63, "but neither have taken the next step and tied the knot", added another source.
- 'The Clock Is Ticking': Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Dragging His Heels' About Marrying Longtime GF Heather Milligan
- Arnold Schwarzenegger NOT Engaged to Longtime GF Heather Milligan Despite Ring Spotted on Her Finger: Sources
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Hobbles To Girlfriend's Home In Leg Brace, Days After Finalizing 10-Year Divorce With Maria Shriver
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
She and Schwarzenegger still celebrate birthdays and holidays with their children and grandchildren, and she feels adding other people to the mix would not be in the family's best interest.
"Matthew has proposed to Maria a few times," said the source.
"While she's enjoying their relationship, her kids and grandkids come first. She's just not ready to take time and attention away from her family.
"Her religion is also important. While the Catholic Church does not believe in divorce, she can still receive sacraments as long as she doesn't remarry.
"Maria and Arnold have an amicable relationship. Having their folks gel along means a lot to the kids, and that's their priority."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.