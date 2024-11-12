Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver 'Terminated Proposal' From Political Pundit Boyfriend — As She 'Despises Idea of Getting Married Again'

Divorcee Maria Shriver has been happily dating political analyst Matthew Dowd for more than a decade, but the pretty 69-year-old ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger is saying "no" to the newsman's proposals because she refuses to get hitched again, insiders revealed.

Shriver gave Schwarzenegger the boot in 2011, after 25 years of marriage and learning he'd outrageously fathered a son under her nose with their longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

But the staunch Catholic member of the Kennedy clan, who had four kids with the musclehead former California governor, dragged her feet about finalizing their divorce until a decade later in 2021.